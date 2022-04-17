The Kardashians Went To Disneyland And Made Fans Furious In The Process

Khloé Kardashian’s daughter True Thompson turned 4 on April 12, and she celebrated with her family in a way that would make lots of little 4-year-olds happy — with a trip to The Happiest Place on Earth! But a family outing with True, her mom Khloé , Kim Kardashian and cousins Chicago West and Dream Kardashian is no typical day in the park, and their trip to Disneyland upset quite a few people, when the famous family skipped the line for a busy ride and rode all by themselves.

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian documented much of True’s special day on their Instagram Stories that seemed to show a fun time being had by all! It was another patron’s social media post, however, that shed light on what a day at Disneyland actually entailed when the reality TV family was there. One TikTok user shared a video of the Kardashians shutting down the Mad Tea Party to ride by themselves with their entourage. Others waiting in the long line can be heard saying the situation was “ridiculous” and commenting about them riding alone. Check out the video that’s gone viral:

It is kind of cringe to see all of the people waiting in line while so many teacups went empty during the Kardashians’ ride. The Mad Tea Party can already be one of the more frustrating experiences at the park, as it’s a pretty low-capacity ride, and time it takes to unload and reload riders causes the line to get backed up fairly quickly. I can definitely understand how this would just add to the annoyance of waiting in a long line.

However, this was a privilege that Khloé Kardashian and her family paid for — and one that’s offered to any Disneyland guest — as TMZ reported the stars of The Kardashians paid $2,975 for a VIP tour that granted them priority access to rides, a guided tour and space away from other guests. They also reported that the famous family did not ask to ride the teacups alone:

We're told the Kardashians didn't request that the ride be shut down to other guests ... Disneyland staff just did it. They did not shut down other rides for the fam.

It is understandable that the sisters would be protective of their children and want True to have a safe and enjoyable birthday trip. It’s equally understandable that other guests weren’t pleased with having to wait longer because of it. The TikTok user said in her post that they got on the ride about 30 minutes later.

It was a special day for True Thompson, not just because of her birthday, but because it was her first trip to Disneyland. When Khloé Kardashian shared that information, she was also forced to admit that she’d Photoshopped her daughter into a pic with Chicago at the park a few months ago. We’re not sure exactly why her daughter was edited into the picture over her cousin Stormi Webster, but maybe someday we’ll get the answer on The Kardashians.