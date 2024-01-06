A Viral TikTok Caught The Aftermath Of A Guest Punching A Cast Member On The Monorail During The Holiday Season, Because Of Course

While we like to focus on the excitement of Walt Disney World’s new and upcoming attractions , there’s an unfortunate truth that comes with the theme park beat. Eventually, if you cover it long enough, you’re going report on things like a Disney brawl over more fun viral TikTok moments.

The holiday season is especially ripe for such an opportunity, as with so many people packed into one place, tensions are often bound to rise. Which brings us to a new series of viral TikToks, which show the aftermath of a guest punching a cast member.

While we'd love for this time of year to be filled with nothing but uplifting Brendan Fraser highlight at Epcot (he was at the Candlelight Procession), you can almost set your watch to tales of terror like this coming out of the holiday hoopla. While there was no video of the guest actually punching the Disney cast member at the Magic Kingdom monorail station, a delay ensued, and that's when one TikToker got their phone out to share the aftermath.

As for the inciting incident itself, not much has been said about what happened when the mystery guest got violent. All that’s really been alleged is that the offender was apparently arrested, and the monorail operation was delayed for quite some time. Which presumably wasn't a very merry moment for other guests.

Anyone who’s been to a Disney Park knows that waiting for the Monorail at the end of the night can be a slog. While it’s a pretty huge train, it still only holds a finite number of people. Often parkgoers spend time waiting to get to their final destination, particularly after busy exit moments post fireworks or parades.

Believe me when I tell you, the high of a good Disney fireworks show can only last for so long in that line. And it’s not like you can Virtual Queue for a spot on this less-than-thrilling, but still-essential ride. So, to have monorail services stopped almost an hour past closing time was doubtless a bit of a nightmare.

Though to bring it back to the reality at hand, those concerns aren't nearly as bad as being a cast member punched by an irate former fun seeker. An event like that obviously has protocols that require law enforcement and park security to get involved. And that part of the process was also shown off by the same TikTok user, who posted this video involving some post-incident formalities:

Honestly, this is another testament to the stealth response methods Disney Parks’ finest have when something does go down. Much like that time a Disneyland Paris cast member pointed out a fight during a parade, this looks like a reserved scenario of reaction and investigation. It may have held up the works for some time, but it was done in such a manner that anyone who wasn’t in the direct line of sight probably needed to do some digging.

Regardless of the occasional bad moment, theme park trips will always be a source of fun and excitement, whether it’s part of a family gathering, or just a couple of adults having fun in the happiest place on Earth. That much is true whether you’re visiting during a holiday celebration, or at any other random period of enjoyment.