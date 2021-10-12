Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Latest Disneyland Trip Featured Lots Of PDA And A Very Non-Disney Music Reference

At this point, it’s fair to say that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are one of the hottest couples in Hollywood. The two went Instagram official with their romance in January and have seemingly been inseparable ever since. Their respective social media pages have since been filled with snapshots from sweet date nights and PDA-packed hangouts. They’ve also engaged in a few combined family outings with their respective children. Their most recent trip took them back to Disneyland , and Barker marked it with an affectionate new video and a very non-Disney musical reference.

The Blink-182 drummer took to his Instagram to drop the clip, which shows him making out with his partner, who has her legs wrapped around him. The two can be seen in front of the Sailing Ship Columbia in Frontierland. People can no doubt see the famous pirate island monument behind them but, in the musician’s caption, he made reference to another skull:

A post shared by travisbarker (@travisbarker) A photo posted by on

Travis Barker was quoting the lyrics of The Misfits’ “Skulls,” and it’s a pretty perfect reference given the situation. And of course, Kourtney Kardashian couldn’t help but respond to the nod in a cheeky fashion. The reality TV dropped a comment under the post saying, “I need your skull”. Clearly, the two are listening to their share of classic rock in between those makeout sessions.

As alluded to, this isn’t the first time the famous pair have journeyed to the Happiest Place on Earth. One of their previous, and most high-profile, trips to the park took place over the Fourth of July weekend. It was during that visit that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum trolled social media with wedding-themed Minnie Mouse ears . And as expected, many began to assume that she and her beau had actually tied the knot.

There’s been no indication as to whether the two have actually exchanged rings, but rumors have continued to circulate about that very thing over the past few months. These assumptions likely only increased following a social media tease from Travis Barker in September. Barker left a comment on one of his girlfriend’s Instagram posts with a short message that stated, “Laugh with you for the rest of my life”.

Though the jury is still out on the couple’s alleged nuptials, it’s more than evident that they are getting closer (not just physically but emotionally as well). Kourtney Kardashian actually stood by her boyfriend during his first plane ride since his 2008 crash. He later marked the occasion with a sweet post and photo of the two kissing in front of the plane.

Their relationship hasn’t been without its share of drama, though. The drummer’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, has taken a few shots at the romance and even accused her ex’s new partner of “destroying” her family . Scott Disick, the father of Kourtney Kardashian’s three kids, also became embroiled in a controversy related to the romance. In August, one of Kardashian’s other exes leaked alleged messages in which Disick seemingly criticized her new relationship.

But through it all, the celebrity couple seem to be weathering any storms that come their way. It remains to be seen whether the two will actually tie the knot, but I wouldn’t be surprised if there are a number of other public outings in the future. And it’s probably a safe bet that at least a few of those PDA moments could once again occur on Mickey Mouse’s stomping grounds.