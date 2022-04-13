At Long Last, Khloé Kardashian Addressed Kim's Disneyland Pic With True That Fans Claimed Was Photoshopped

At this point, the Kardashian-Jenners are known for quite a few hooplas, often involving fashion or would-be romantic partners, and they don't always address the elephants in the room. However, today is apparently an exception because, at long last, Khloé Kardashian is speaking out about Kim's now-famous Disneyland pic with True that fans claimed was photoshopped four months ago.

As you might recall, the picture in question showed True Thompson next to her cousin Chicago, and something just looked off. (As though the now-4-year-old were a Flat Stanley jumping into a world of 3D figures at Disneyland.) The photo is still up on Kim Kardashian’s Insta feed to this day, but when Khloé Kardashian recently posted new pics of her daughter visiting the theme park supposedly for the “first time” for her birthday, eagle-eyed fans took it as confirmation that the previous photoshop accusations were indeed true.

I mean, True couldn’t have very well been there for the first time twice, now could she? Someone on Twitter later brought all the speculation around the faux pas to Khloé Kardashian’s attention with a post noting "the people have questions." True to form, the reality star copped to it with an F-bomb in response:

Welllppp I fucked this one up. Anyways….. let’s focus on something else 😂 Our show airs in a few days 🤣

Not likely, Khloé. If anything, the accidental admission of guilt only leaves us with more questions than there ever was before. Namely – why? What’s the point in photoshopping True into an Instagram pic? Theories had abounded at the time– is there some truth that Kylie Jenner didn’t want Stormi in the pic or that it was all a distraction for Travis Scott’s then-return to Instagram? Revisit the post below if you haven't seen the images in a little while.

A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) A photo posted by on

Alas, Khloé Kardashian said no more on the situation, so we’re left to piece together the clues on yet another relatively trivial pursuit, per usual. This isn’t the first time the family has been besieged by photoshop claims, though. Khloé, in fact, was called out by fans last year for a photoshopped bikini pic of herself, which forced the 37-year-old to get candid about her struggles with body image as a result.

Nevertheless, with one case (semi-)closed, there’s only a few (dozen) more instances that require explanations. For example, is there a standing moratorium for how long old pics can be recycled by the Kardashian-Jenners on social media? Also, how do those gravity-defying dresses stay on? Super glue? Did Khloé Kardashian really heckle Tristan Thompson at their Hulu show’s premiere?

We might never get official answers to all the aforementioned questions, but Hulu’s The Kardashians is likely to prove just as much a resource as Keeping Up with the Kardashians did. Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are actually hoping for as many seasons of the new show as their former E! one. What we know so far from the trailer for it is that relationship drama is still being very much dealt with in-house like these other incidents.

Obviously, Khloé Kardashian wants us to focus our attention on The Kardashians coming out on April 14 rather than her recent blunder, and we will. But the famous family might just want their teams to brush up on their technical Photoshop skills if the Flat Stanley occurrences are to continue… Stay tuned for more about the show slated to drop on Hulu’s subscription.