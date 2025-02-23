Adam Sandler Revealed The Role Travis Kelce Almost Played In Happy Gilmore 2, And Now I Have One Big Question

Only one movie hitting theaters in 2025 will feature appearances from over two dozen professional golfers and at least one professional football player. No, it’s not another Expendables movie (yet), but the highly anticipated comedy sequel Happy Gilmore 2. The upcoming Adam Sandler feature is leaning even harder into connecting to the sporting world than its predecessor, but probably don’t expect to see Travis Kelce donning his Kansas City Chiefs uniform in the sequel.

As revealed in the first Happy Gilmore 2 teaser released by Netflix, Kelce traded in his shoulder pads for what appears to be a waiter’s uniform, and is presumably working for either a country club or at one of the courses where Happy and others will be teeing off. But the former Super Bowl champ’s involvement in the sequel could have been under wildly different circumstances if Sandler & Co. went with one of their initial ideas.

While appearing on Travis and Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast, the Sandman said:

We were talking about you playing my son while we were writing it literally six months ago. We were like, ‘Imagine if Travis was my first baby, how funny that would be.’ Just a badass.

Not that audiences are entirely clued in on what Happy Gilmore himself has been up to in the 20+ years since the events of the first film, but I feel like many fans like myself would expect him to maintain his relatively schlubby existence despite any and all professional golf victories and/or amateur hockey failures. And so it would indeed be ridiculous to think that his genes would result in an offspring capable of matching Travis Kelce's physique. No offense, Happy and Virginia.

Still, it would have been quite fun to see how the two would work together as a father-son tandem. Kelce did share on the podcast that he can consistently drive a golf ball around 330 yards when taking the walk-up Happy Gilmore approach, which would be chipping off the old block had they pushed forward with making the NFLer Adam Sandler's on-screen kid.

But learning this nifty detail now leaves me with a big question about the sequel.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Will Any Other A+ Celebs Play One Of Happy Gilmore's Children?

If we can go with the assumption that Julie Bowen reuniting with Adam Sandler for this movie means that Happy and Virginia are still together as a happy couple, then it stands to reason that they would have been the parents of whatever character Travis Kelce would have played. But did the writers find another big headline-maker to portray one of their offspring?

Quite a few cast members were announced for Happy Gilmore 2 without any character details revealed, while unconfirmed reports from the set indicated that AEW wrestler Maxwell Jacob Friedman is portraying one several Gilmore siblings. And it's very possible that circle-of-heads shot in the teaser trailer with Sandler and four younger actors represents Happy and Virginia's offspring.

Sure, it would make sense for that to be the end-all explanation here, but I can't help but think that Sandler & Co. brought someone else in to play a totally unexpected member of the Gilmore clan. My money would probably be on Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie if his age didn't make him a highly unlikely choice. Or Eminem and Reggie Bush, if we're making wild guesses for the hell of it.

Happy Gilmore 2 will be available to stream with a Netflix subscription at some point later in 2025, with its release date not yet revealed.