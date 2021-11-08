Final Ghostbusters: Afterlife Trailer Features Bill Murray And Dan Aykroyd

Something strange has been brewing in the neighborhood for some time, as fans have been waiting to get their eyes on Ghostbusters: Afterlife. With just a couple of weeks standing between everyone and a fresh round of busting, feelings are starting to approach the status of “good” yet again. And the final trailer for director Jason Reitman’s legacy-quel will definitely help, as not only is there more Dan Aykroyd present, but there’s a little Bill Murray for the folks at home to enjoy.

We say a little, because despite this being the big push for Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s impending theatrical release, not all of the movie’s presents are being given away. We only hear Dan Aykroyd, both in archival audio and in his appearance in the latest film; and the ever chatty Bill Murray is also only heard, not seen, in this same clip. But what the trailer to Ghostbusters: Afterlife lacks in familiar faces seems to be made up for in clues hinting towards how this movie will build on its two predecessors.

If you’re more versed in 1984’s Ghostbusters than you are its 1989 sequel Ghostbusters II, you’re going to be a-ok when heading into Ghostbusters: Afterlife . At least, that’s what this final trailer seems to be telling us, as Dan Aykroyd’s chilling monologue about bible scripture with Ernie Hudson is implicitly referenced. Speaking of Mr. Hudson, he too is also present in Ghostbusters: Afterlife’s latest trailer, as we can see three Ghostbusters in that final shot.

Getting the gang back together sounds like a great idea for various reasons, especially when the potential for Ghostbusters follow-ups is a going concern. And as anyone who’s seen a legacy-quel to a franchise like this will tell you, the ties to the past are very important for a movie like Ghostbusters: Afterlife. Which is why it’s time to revisit Ray Stantz and Winston Zeddemore’s apocalyptic discussion from Ghostbusters:

There definitely looks to be a lot of connections ready to renew the Ghostbusters legacy in Ghostbusters: Afterlife. With the repercussions literally being biblical, the new generation of paranormal experts are going to need all the help they can get. And from what we’ve seen here, it definitely looks like they know who they’re gonna call; which is a good thing, because we’re not very far from seeing the results for ourselves.