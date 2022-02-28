Final Morbius Trailer Makes Jared Leto 'The Bad Guy' And Drops A Killer Lost Boys Joke

In the multiverses that branch off from the world we currently reside in, Morbius has premiered several times over. With Sony’s MCU adjacent movie being bumped from its release date again , there’s been room for more trailers teasing Jared Leto becoming “the bad guy” of his vampiric solo movie. One final trailer has made its way to the internet, and it includes more Michael Keaton dialogue, as well as a killer Lost Boys joke.

This latest look at this follow-up to Spider-Man: No Way Home, provided to the public thanks to Sony , is a combination of playing the hits, while giving us a taste of new and exciting stuff. Leto’s Dr. Michael Morbius gets to talk with Keaton’s Adrian “The Vulture” Toomes, and it’s almost sounds like a moment inspiring heroic destiny. Which clashes with Matt Smith’s Loxias Crown and his supposed message that Morbius’ eponymous lead is “the bad guy.” It’s a choice Michael will have to make for himself, as heroism and villainy are always separated by a very thin line defined by the screenwriters.

And then there’s that killer gag referencing Joel Schumacher’s trivia stuffed vampire classic The Lost Boys . During an interrogation of Jared Leto’s protagonist, FBI agents Simon Stroud (Tyrese Gibson) and Alberto Rodriguez (Al Madrigal) decide to play good agent, odd agent. Putting a flask of holy water on the table in front of him, Agent Rodriguez forces Agent Stroud to question his methods. All Alberto can do is ask, “Haven’t you ever seen Lost Boys?”, and quite frankly, I think that endears his character to me even more at this moment.

Light natured comedy is certainly going to brighten up the darker implications of Morbius, as a central showdown seems to be laid before the crowd in this last trailer. Matt Smith’s antagonistic Loxias debates the ethics of vampirism with a speech that sounds like a sinister version of something he might say in his Doctor Who tenure. Trying to get Jared Leto’s character to embrace that “bad guy” status, Smith’s character is another in the line of cinematic villains he’s cultivated on his resume in films like Terminator: Genisys, and most recently Edgar Wright’s twisty mystery Last Night In Soho .

As if the fracturing of the multiverse wasn’t enough of an MCU threat, vampires are now starting to become a thing in this ever more dangerous world. Whether or not Morbius will have a supposedly fitting link to Mahershala Ali’s Blade, much like the one we saw at the end of Marvel’s Eternals , is yet to be seen. For the moment, a reluctant blood feast is upon us, with Dr. Michael Morbius faced with the greatest choice of his life: live as a vampire, or die as a human?