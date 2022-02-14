Hulu's Deep Water Trailer Finally Gives Us The Ben Affleck And Ana De Armas Pairing We've Been Waiting So Long To See

Before Ben Affleck gave many people a rush of early 2000s nostalgia by getting back together with Jennifer Lopez, the DC Extended Universe’s Batman actor dated No Time to Die actress Ana de Armas. The two met while working together on Deep Water, and while their romantic relationship has long since ended, the public still hasn’t seen the movie that brought them together. Well, that’ll be changing soon, and to that end, Hulu has finally released the first Deep Water trailer, giving us a taste of what to expect from Affleck and de Armas in the psychological thriller.

What we have here certainly fits the term ‘teaser trailer,’ as this first look at Deep Water only consists of one scene with Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas’ characters, Vic and Melinda Van Allen. The two look to be enjoying a picnic together in a serene outdoor setting, and Melinda asks Vic why he’s the only man who wants to stay with her. He doesn’t know the answer, to which Melinda then moves Vic’s hand to a more… advantageous position for herself and then inquires about if he still loves her and isn’t bored with her. Vic assures Melinda neither are the case, but the Deep Water trailer ends with the duo both admitting there’s something wrong with themselves.

This is a curious trailer to take in on its own, though with the movie being directed by Adrian Lyne of Fatal Attraction, Indecent Proposal and 9 1/2 Weeks fame, anyone who enjoys one or all of those three movies will likely have their interest piqued. Mix in the trailer with the official Deep Water premise though, and the picture becomes a little clearer. Adapted from the same-named book by Patricia Highsmith, the movie follows Vic and Melinda playing dangerous mind games with one another in the midst of their “picture-perfect marriage,” which has consequences for the people around them. Happy Valentine’s Day?

Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas Deep Water cast-mates include Tracy Letts, Lil Rel Howery, Dash Mihok, Finn Wittrock, Kristen Connolly, Jacob Elordi, Rachel Blanchard, Michael Braun, Jade Fernandez, Grace Jenkins, Brendan C. Miller, Devyn Tyler and Jeff Pope. The movie began shooting way back in November 2019, and just a few months later, Affleck and de Armas began dating. The two actors ultimately broke up sometime in January 2021, and de Armas showed off a bold new haircut soon afterwards.

Originally the plan was to deliver Deep Water to theaters by November 13, 2020. However, as has become the norm in these trying times, Deep Water was delayed several times, and by the time it settled on its current release, slot, 20th Century Studios decided to pull its theatrical release and send it to streaming. This is Adrian Lyne’s first directorial effort since 2002’s Unfaithful.

Deep Water will be available to watch for people with a Hulu subscription starting March 18. Those of you looking further into the future would be wise to peruse through our collection of 2022 movie releases to figure out what cinematic entertainment you’ll want to make time for later in the year.