Jamie Foxx And Snoop Dogg Battle Vampires And Poke Fun At Twilight In Netflix's Day Shift Trailer

It’s an understatement to say the the library of original Netflix movies is wild, especially when it comes to Jamie Foxx. Previously, he got to flex some super powered muscle in the platform’s action flick Project Power; but now the Academy Award winner is saddling up for a new gig in the Netflix original Day Shift. This time, Foxx is cracking Twilight jokes while hunting vampires for cash, and he’s got Snoop Dogg’s help for that second half of the equation.

Courtesy of a new trailer released by Netflix (opens in new tab), we see Jamie Foxx playing Bud Jablonski, a professional vampire hunter who’s in need of some serious money. Unfortunately, he and the official union for vamp blasting kind of parted ways on some less than friendly terms, thanks to Bud being a bit of a bad cop when it comes to his job.

Seeing as that’s where the big money’s at, he teams up with friend Big Jon Elliot (Snoop Dogg) and a very skittish newbie (Dave Franco) to get his cred back and save the day. Which is exactly where Day Shift kicks the fun into gear, as this new film looks like a buddy cop movie, with vampire hunting, "from the guys who taught John Wick to kick ass."

Day Shift calls open season on all vampires, on August 12th. While it’s not specified in the trailer, the lack of an “Only on Netflix” message does hint that this could be headed to limited theatrical release; so keep your eyes peeled. In the meantime, there’s a whole bunch of added fun on the 2022 Netflix movie schedule , and it’s waiting for anyone who is seeking its knowledge.

