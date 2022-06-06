Martin Lawrence And Tisha Campbell's Martin: The Reunion Trailer Brings The Cast Together Along With Some Special Guests

Reunion specials for classic television shows have seemingly been all the rage these past few years. At the tail end of 2020, TV fans saw the cast of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air reunite for a heartwarming retrospective, while the stars of Friends would do the same in 2021. Now, Martin Lawrence, Tisha Cambpell and their former castmates are back together for Martin: The Reunion. The first trailer for the event sees the actors reflect on their time working on the hit ‘90s sitcom. Not only that, but the group is even joined by some special guest stars.

Aside from the aforementioned Martin Lawrence (Martin Payne) and Tisha Campbell (Gina Waters-Payne), the BET+ production will feature fellow main cast members Tichina Arnold (Pam James) and Carl Anthony Payne II (Cole Brown). Sadly, a principal star who won’t appear is Tommy Strawn actor Thomas Mikail Ford, who passed away in 2016. Though his co-stars will likely take time to remember him during the special and, as the trailer shows, they dedicate the long-hoped-for retrospective to him.

The footage shows the cast joking about old times and discussing the comedy’s enduring legacy. What’s even sweeter is that other stars appear and join in on the fun. Hip-hop icon Snoop Dogg is among those to sit down with the actors and discuss the impact of the show. Also revealed in the trailer are actor and comedian Tommy Davidson and singer Brian McKnight, who both appeared on the Fox sitcom back in the day. And I’m willing to bet that a few other familiar faces will make appearances as well.

When the special was announced, Martin Lawrence and Tisha Campbell reacted enthusiastically. The same was true for fans across social media, who seemed thrilled about the prospect of the stars meeting up and discussing the best Martin episodes and more. The 57-year-old Lawrence and his colleagues probably have some tasty behind-the-scenes stories to share, and I’m looking forward to a bit of tea being spilled.

In addition to all that, the trailer also teases that the cast is going to discuss the prospect of a reboot. Such a thing has been discussed over the years, with the cast providing their thoughts here and there. Tisha Campbell provided an update in 2020, saying that the stars were still interested but all had busy schedules. We’ll just have to wait and see how they feel about the idea now.

The nostalgia is definitely strong with this Martin: The Reunion trailer, and that’s not a bad thing. It’s going to be fun to see Martin Lawrence and his co-stars catch up and dish on one of the great Black sitcoms of the ‘90s.

Martin: The Reunion premieres on BET+ on June 16. Be sure to check out CinemaBlend’s 2022 TV schedule for information on more small-screen offerings that are coming up.