Netflix's Atlas Trailer Pits Jennifer Lopez Against An Evil Simu Liu, But I Think Another Character Is Primed To Steal The Show

One of the oldest concerns in the world in some of the best sci-fi movies also happens to be one of the most timely: the alleged threat of A.I. Netflix’s new action blockbuster Atlas portrays that threat in the form of Simu Liu’s antagonist Harlan; the dangerous party Jennifer Lopez’s titular character is supposed to hunt down. But even with all of the explosions and ethical debates this 2024 movie promises to deliver on, I’m starting to think a pivotal supporting character is about to steal the show.

You know how people are afraid of A.I. stealing the jobs of humans? Well, the full trailer for this Brad Peyton directed adventure may have just given the opposing side more ammunition. Although, the character of Smith would probably oppose my previous statements, as it claims to be a “computer program” over an A.I.

(Image credit: Netflix)

That caveat aside, the wise cracking digital presence feels like it’s going to be a huge part of J. Lo’s perilous mission to neutralize Simu Liu, before he potentially launches an attack on humanity. Yes, there’s a greater mission at hand, and in a lushly realized sci-fi world no doubt. But let’s talk more about why Smith just might be an equal to the acting talents of Atlas co-stars like Mark Strong and Sterling K. Brown.

