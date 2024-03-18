Netflix's Rebel Moon Part 2: The Scargiver Trailer Shows Zack Snyder Action And More Of Anthony Hopkins' Robot

When we last left the world of Zack Snyder’s Netflix saga Rebel Moon, Sofia Boutella’s Kora, aka “The Scargiver,” assembled a team to defend the planet of Veldt. After an adventure that promised more excitement on the 2024 movie schedule , viewers were left hanging in terms of what would happen next, and why Anthony Hopkins’ robot character Jimmy was so important in those final shots. Thanks to the first trailer for Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver, we now have some answers, as well as a heap of Snyder action for Netflix subscribers to look forward to.

The Watchmen director released the trailer to the next Rebel Moon chapter on Vero , and it’s a kinetic wonder to behold. I say this with full acknowledgement that, as I stated in our Rebel Moon Part 1 review , I found that initial installment to be a bit lacking. But, even with the promise of this new movie following the same “PG-13 first” release strategy, I have to admit that Part Two has some absolutely gorgeous looking explosions.

Plus, those up close and personal fights that Sofia Boutella and Ed Skrein are getting into come packed with nasty, grudge fueled energy. And those are the sorts of brawls that can lead to impressive on-screen spectacle in a movie like this. But I really need to talk about Jimmy, and why it’s so important to see the Anthony Hopkins-voiced character getting into the fight.

(Image credit: Netflix)

So the big deal with Jimmy is that he’s supposedly unable to fight. Per some backstory provided in Rebel Moon Part 1: A Child of Fire, he’s part of the Mechanics Militarium; a fighting force sworn to protect King Athander (Cary Elwes). Once the king had died, Jimmy and his fellow battle droids were alleged to be unable to fight or fight back.

That seemed to change when he helped Kora save Sam (Charlotte Maggi) from being raped by the Imperium’s solders. Not only does Jimmy look like he’s aiming to get into the fight, but Sam also looks to be getting ready for whatever Part Two has to bring.

As we see her training with some weapons in this first trailer, we’re clearly at a time where the least likely warriors are about to kick all sorts of ass. Especially since Jimmy seems to be some sort of village leader, at least that’s what Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire’s ending seems to suggest.

The ride's not over yet when it comes to Zack Snyder's sci-fi series. Marking the second chapter in a planned trilogy, The Scargiver could be the make or break moment for this budding franchise and its future. With all of the action and story payoffs that look to be in the works after its predecessor set the table, perhaps this Star Wars-inspired adventure could be warming up after all.