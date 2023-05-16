Netflix's New Extraction 2 Trailer Shows Chris Hemsworth Getting Creative With Grenades And Treadmills And What Can't This Dude Kill With?

One of the most popular action movies of the last couple of years has to be director Sam Hargrave’s Extraction . A veritable buffet of Chris Hemsworth taking out dudes with whatever he can get his hands on, it’s a tooth and nail action/adventure that inspired fans and creatives to want a sequel. Which brings us to the latest trailer for this summer’s Extraction 2, and Hemsworth’s hero Tyler Rake is bringing more than fire this time; he’s getting creative with grenades, elevators, and treadmills.

Showcased in Netflix’s new look at this new Rake-tastic adventure, we’re reminded that Extraction’s ending was rather grim, and convinced us that Tyler may have been dead. Technically he was, but he fought back to the land of the living, which is kind of what Extraction 2 is all about.

While it’s definitely still a vehicle for Chris Hemsworth to dispatch of as many baddies as he can with lethal force, it looks like writer Joe Russo’s sequel is going to get a little more personal. As Tyler Rake protects what looks like a mother and her child throughout this new mission, we get teases into his own tortured past in the Extraction franchise.

Also, they showed that part where Chris totally belts a dude with his fist on fire again. Knowing that Hemsworth was actually on fire when shooting that scene makes watching that footage even more impressive, even if it’s just the beginning of the fun. Especially when explosives and exercise equipment come into play!

In the case of the grenade, that boom-worthy treat is part of a misdirection where Extraction 2’s hero rigs one elevator to blow the competition away, while he safely arrives in the other. And then, not too long after seeing that trap go off, Chris Hemsworth shoots a man at close range, slams him onto a treadmill, and sends him flying through a glass window. While the fall isn’t any great distance, the feat is still enough to keep the action going in fun and unique fashion.

We don’t even know the full story of Extraction 2, and people are already asking if Extraction 3 is possible . That should go a long way to talking about how much of a hit this series has become, and in this new dose of scenes from that second movie, it looks like Chris Hemsworth and his team are hitting their stride.

Here’s hoping Tyler Rake doesn’t have to fight his way back from death again after this next round. While there's a limit to what we know about Extraction 2, we can quite confidently say that this sort of thing isn’t exactly the easiest; whether you’re the God of Thunder or not.

Extraction 2 opens fire on your senses, only on Netflix, starting June 16th. Or, if you're not willing to wait until the use of your Netflix subscription will grant you access, the film will be in limited theatrical release, starting June 9th.