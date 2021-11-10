Nicole Kidman's Lucille Ball Is Finally Revealed In Amazon's Being The Ricardos Trailer

While writer/director Aaron Sorkin’s Being The Ricardos was previously teased with a short and tense trailer , we barely got to see Nicole Kidman in the role of Lucille Ball. An air of mystery is appreciated with a film such as this, but ultimately the world is going to want to see how Kidman’s portrayal of the I Love Lucy star stacks up with the actual legendary comedy figure herself. Well, want no more, as both Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem’s leads in the Prime Video’s original have a lot more screen time in this latest trailer.

Further revealing the story of Being The Ricardos, this new look from Prime Video recalls some of the most historic trials that Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz faced during their tumultuous marriage. With whispers of infidelity, Communist sympathies, and possible failure for I Love Lucy all putting pressure on the couple, Aaron Sorkin’s narrative absolutely looks to be living up to its promise to focus on the people behind the laughter. But there’s still some chuckles to be had, in-between what looks like it could lead to a lot of tears and arguments.

Being The Ricardos goes in front of a live movie theater audience on December 10th, with Prime Video adding the film to its library as of December 21st.

