Prime Video’s Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Trailer Shows The Monsters Becoming Something Even Scarier: Human

While it’s arriving a little later than originally expected, Hotel Transylvania 4, a.k.a. Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, is now a little over a month away from premiering on its new home, Amazon Prime Video. Dracula, Mavis and the rest of the gang are back for another round of spook-tastic entertainment, but this final entry in the animated film series will see its starring monstrous characters turning into something especially scary in their eyes: humans.

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania will drop on Amazon Prime Video January 14. If you’re wondering what other movies are slated for release next year, our 2022 release schedule is available for perusal.

