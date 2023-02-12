Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Super Bowl Trailer Unleashes New Creatures Into The Autobots War

The Transformers have been a lucrative franchise for Paramount, delivering a slate of bombastic films under the watchful eye of Michael Bay, then using Bumblebee in 2018 to lay the groundwork for upcoming Transformers movies that can expand out that universe. The first steps of that evolution were taken today when Paramount brought the first full trailer for Transformers: Rise of the Beasts to the Super Bowl, a coveted slot for pending blockbusters that want to catch as many eyes as possible. We know a few major details about Transformers: Rise of the Beasts , but had even more questions answered by this exciting new footage. Press play on the video clip above.

I can already hear your questions. Is Mark Wahlberg in this one? What happened to Shia Labeouf, or even Megan Fox ? They haven’t been in a Transformers movie in years! This is true. And they won’t be in this one either, unless director Steven Caple Jr. has some surprises hidden up his sleeve. Similar to Bumblebee, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will be introducing a fresh crop of human actors to interact with classic Autobots like Optimus Prime (Peter Cullen), Scourge (Peter Dinklage), Mirage (Pete Davidson) and Bumblebee… who doesn’t talk.

As you probably can tell from the details dropped in this new trailer, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts will pull plot elements from the Beast Wars story that played out in animated form (back when most of you reading this were kids). The synopsis for this movie states that the action takes place back in 1994, where two archaeologists are going to uncover something that plunges them into the ongoing war between the Autobots, the Decepticons, and three new factions of the Transformers race: the Maximals, the Predacons and the Terrorcons.

(Image credit: Paramount)

That just sounds awesome. These are just some of the cool ideas that sprung from the creation of a Transformers writers room , where a brainstrust of creatives came together to map out a future for Transformers stories. That may, or may not, eventually get to a crossover movie with the G.I. Joe series , also under the Hasbro umbrella. That one has been on the studio’s radar for some time, and has a better chance of happening if Transformers: Rise of the Beasts rekindles the mainstream audience’s hunger for more stories in this robotic universe.