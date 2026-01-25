Fans Are Pumped After The Super Mario Galaxy Movie Officially Reveals Yoshi

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie (which is aptly titled) is amongst the most anticipated titles on the 2026 movie schedule, as many are ready to see more of Mario, Luigi, Peach and co. While the Illumination-produced film will feature plenty of returning faces from the franchise’s 2023 installment, some new players are on the board as well. That includes the lovable Yoshi, who was teased at the end of the OG film. Now, the adorable dinosaur has officially been revealed, and fans can’t contain their excitement.

Over this weekend, a Nintendo Direct was held, which featured a brand-new look at the Mario sequel. This wasn’t the first Galaxy Movie trailer to be released but, as mentioned, this one provided franchise devotees with their first proper look at Yoshi as he’ll appear in the film. Mario and Luigi discover the now-hatched creature while investigating a clogged pipe. As shown in the trailer, the pair – who are using their Fire Flowers – quickly hit it off with their new, green friend. Check it out:

Ahead of this new footage, Yoshi’s official look actually leaked, with that unofficial reveal coming by way of a tie-in cookie dough box. Nevertheless, it’s cool to actually see the character in action here. That’s not the only big takeaway from this first look either, as it also reveals the debut of Birdo, who’s shown to be fighting with Peach in the trailer. There are also quick glimpses at babies Mario and Luigi. Aside from the eye-popping visuals, there’s also humor at play. (That candy apple bit with Yoshi and Toad got a chuckle out of me).

Plenty of other people seem to be incredibly enthusiastic about this new trailer, as more than a few fans took to X to share their thoughts. Many are pumped over seeing the debut of Mario’s dino sidekick and Birdo as well. Check out some of the reactions below:

Yoshi looks great and is ready to fight. Plus, Baby Mario and Baby Luigi. Okay, I’m sold. - @MarioEmmet

New worlds, new allies, and Yoshi in the mix. This adventure just went full Galaxy mode. - @MovieSocietyX

Yoshi has arrived, I can’t wait for this movie 😍😀💪 - @IncrediblyBozza

Aye!!!!!!!! Yoshi and Birdo. - @BigK_Marco

Yoshi looks so stinkin cute, movie looks sick can’t wait to witness this movie in theaters 💚 - @BpDaniel97

You give me yoshi. And I am sold - @sofarotted

There are still plenty of questions surrounding this upcoming video game movie, of course. From a behind-the-scenes standpoint, it’s unclear who’s actually voicing Yoshi. It’s also hard to say whether the baby variants of Luigi and Mario are specific distinct characters or transfigured versions of their adult counterparts. Nevertheless, what’s been shown thus far – including the references to various Nintendo games – has seemingly been enough to stir up hype amongst fans.

What’s known for sure is that the film will also mark the big-screen debut of Rosalina, and she’s being voiced by none other than Brie Larson (who’s a Nintendo stan in her own right). Also joining the fold this time around is Bowser Jr. (Benny Safdie), who arrives to free his shrunken father from captivity.

All signs point to The Super Mario Galaxy Movie featuring some madcap mayhem, which definitely falls in line with what fans have come to expect from the games from which it’s inspired. Within all that, though, it’s just so cool to know that Yoshi will be in on the action this time around. Check out the hungry dino and his allies when this latest Mario movie opens in theaters on April 1. In the meantime, stream the original film with a Prime Video subscription.