Will Ferrell Has An A+ Christmas Carol Callback As The Ghost Of Christmas Present In Apple TV+’s Spirited Trailer

Even with Halloween still reigning on the calendar of events, it feels like the holiday season is fast approaching. Gradually the lineup of upcoming movies is going to shift to cozy romances, musical merriment, and comedic hijinks associated with the happiest season of all. Apple TV+ is certainly ready for this scenario, as the trailer for the streamer’s new film, Spirited, touches upon two of those sweet spots and even features an A+ Christmas Carol callback through the pleasant, but ghostly, Will Ferrell.

Co-writer/director Sean Anders, previously known for the Daddy’s Home movies and Instant Family, has delivered another modern twist on A Christmas Carol in this streaming original. As we see in this first reel of footage released by Apple (opens in new tab), we've got a new Scrooge in Ryan Reynolds’ character, Clint Briggs. The man is about to undergo the usual odyssey of personal change through spectral interference, and that includes palling around with the Ghost of Christmas Present (Will Ferrell).

However, Spirited adds another fun element, besides its tap dancing musical shenanigans, which you can read about in the official synopsis below:

Each Christmas Eve, the Ghost of Christmas Present selects one dark soul to be reformed by a visit from three spirits. But this season, he picked the wrong Scrooge. Clint Briggs turns the tables on his ghostly host until Present finds himself reexamining his own past, present and future. For the first time, 'A Christmas Carol' is told from the perspective of the ghosts in this hilarious musical twist on the classic Dickens tale.

If that wasn’t enough, Spirited boasts Academy Award winners like Octavia Spencer in its cast, and The Greatest Showman songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul providing the tunes. That’s a lot of exciting components going into what could be a potential future holiday favorite. Of course, for all of that to work, you need to have a pair of leads that share a special chemistry about them.

Spirited will have a limited theatrical release, starting on November 11th. Meanwhile, those of you with an Apple TV+ subscription will be able to stream the film as of November 18th.

