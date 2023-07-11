Wonka Trailer Has Me Sold On Timothée Chalamet's Musical Prequel And Hugh Grant As A Dancing Oompa Loompa

Author Roald Dahl’s Charlie and the Chocolate Factory continues to grab the imaginations of the world since its publication in 1964. But now, a prequel digging into the man known as Willy Wonka is about to open a new chapter for folks young and old to uncover. Which has led to our first look at Timothée Chalamet and Hugh Grant in Wonka . Based on what I've seen here, I'm all in on this beautiful gobstopper -- including Grant's turn as a dancing Oompa Loompa.

Directed by Paddington alum Paul King, everything we know about Wonka includes the fact that Warner Bros.’ big winter tentpole focuses on the origins of Willy before he was known as the renowned chocolatier. Gazing upon the whimsical world of the amazing mogul's early years trying to make a name for himself, King's hiring is once again proven to be a fantastic match for this project.

The legacy of Willy Wonka and his chocolate factory seems to be well served at the moment. Even those that grew up loving Gene Wilder’s iconic take on the same character should be a little more at ease with this ambitious expansion of Willy and his backstory, as it looks to have been crafted with loving care. Timothée Chalamet isn’t doing an impression of Gene Wilder’s character, so much as he hints at it with gleeful touches here and there.

Also, the production already conveys the notion that it’s able to ride the line between honoring a legacy and playfully poking fun at it. Which is where Hugh Grant’s Oompa Loompa comes in, which is another gag that references Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory’s big musical lynchpin in a rather droll fashion. If anyone thought that Grant being cast in Paddington 2 was a fluke, this is proof that his era of being comedic relief in projects for adults and children is just getting started.

Mix those performances in with what looks like ebullient numbers of illegal daydreaming and fantastical chaos, and it's basically everything you'd want out of Wonka's core premise. Of course, this wouldn't be a Paul King movie without some sort of misty-eyed family angle, as Willy's mother looks to be the equivalent of Paddington's Aunt Lucy. So excuse me as I wipe some of the tears that formed when Timothée Chalamet's Willy Wonka says, "Here we go, Mama."

As if this trailer wasn’t enough of a delight, the movie’s teaser poster is just as exciting to look at. It’s not huge on showing off Wonka’s cast or environments, save for an endless wall of candy and a young Willy standing promisingly in front of it. Quite frankly, that’s all you need to see this picture, besides the beautiful footage we saw above, of course. But please take a moment and just soak in how gorgeous this image truly is:

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Should the finished product stick the landing, Wonka just might have taken box office tomorrow and dipped it in a dream. We'll all find out for ourselves when this flick opens the doors to a very chocolatey past, on December 15. That’s just part of what’s still to come on the schedule of 2023 new movie releases, so don’t forget to see what other courses are coming before this cinematic dessert arrives.