After CM Punk's Return To WWE, Superstars Want AJ Lee To Join Him, And I Couldn't Agree More

CM Punk is finally back in the WWE, and while Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre's reactions dominated headlines, they're certainly not the only superstars with something to say in light of this surprising news. In fact, one superstar started reaching out to former Divas champion AJ Lee, who also happens to be the wife of Punk, and I couldn't agree more that it's just what the WWE needs.

As the demand for tickets to upcoming WWE events is likely going to increase a little following the high-profile returns of CM Punk and Randy Orton, it's possible even more WWE star power could be on the way. Superstars Cora Jade and Roxanne Perez got into a scrap on Twitter over a video of Jade meeting CM Punk eight years ago, and the argument turned into a conversation about AJ Lee, who now performing under her real name AJ Mendez, and how to go about encouraging her to join her significant other.

I can't express enough how much I love the idea of AJ Lee returning to the WWE for another run to tie into her husband's return. Lee was one of the most talented women's wrestlers in the WWE before leaving, but she exited right before the legitimate start of the women's revolution. Personally, I would argue the push for higher quality storylines and matches in women's wrestling began when Lee dropped her Divas title to Paige, though that's just my opinion.

Unfortunately, as the women's division has moved forward and the Divas title has become forgotten, AJ Lee and her accolades have seemingly faded from the spotlight. With that said, I don't think it would take long for her to return to WWE to remind the world who she is and that she can put on a match with anyone from Rhea Ripley to Iyo Sky and hold her own just as well as any other big name in the women's division.

Before we discuss the possibility of wrestling fans watching AJ Lee put on five-star matches with their Peacock Premium subscriptions, is it even possible? CM Punk's wife was working with the Women Of Wrestling for a while but announced in August that her time with the company was winding down (via WrestlingInc.com). This was before Tony Khan fired Punk from AEW, so some speculated she was on the way to the rival company. Now that AEW is out of the mix, is AJ headed to the WWE?

I do hope so, but after tracking Living Colour's updated music catalog as a potential clue to CM Punk's return, I'm feeling a little burnt out over speculation. For now, I think it's best to assume that with the Royal Rumble as the next pay-per-view on the schedule, the odds of surprise returns are high. While we have no idea if AJ Lee will make her grand return during the women's match, I can say I, and I'm sure many others, would love to see it happen.

CM Punk is scheduled for Monday Night Raw on USA on Monday, November 27th, at 8:00 p.m. ET. Get ready to see him cut a promo I'm sure will be as iconic as the over 10-year-old "pipe bomb" one he gave long ago, and be prepared for some exciting times in wrestling.