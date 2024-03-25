Ahead Of WrestleMania 40 Tag Match, Cody Rhodes And Seth Rollins Honored Bray Wyatt In Touching Moment

Most of Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins’ crowd interactions over the past month or two have been focused on their WrestleMania opponents, but the two babyfaces changed the usual script at a house event over the weekend for a really touching reason. They were interacting with the audience at the end of the night when they saw a light reminiscent of one of Bray Wyatt’s fireflies. They called it out and what originally started as one firefly turned into dozens and then hundreds of fireflies.

The beautiful moment was filmed by several people in the Springfield, Illinois crowd and has since been running around on social media. It also features fans singing “He’s Got The Whole World In His Hands.” Altogether, it’s a beautiful tribute and a reminder of how much the WWE Universe has missed Bray Wyatt and all the creativity, originality and heart he brought to the business prior to his tragic passing last August. You can check out a video from the event below…

Cody and Seth Tribute Bray Wyatt in Springfield, IL. The Fireflies ❤️ pic.twitter.com/QSl3XBGqBFMarch 25, 2024 See more

A year or so after being released in one of the most shocking cuts in WWE history, Bray Wyatt (real name Windham Rotunda) returned at Extreme Rules in 2022 to a massive reaction from the crowd. Through various promos, video packages and a program with LA Knight, he built a new character and seemed poised to work with Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania 39, but then seemingly out of nowhere, he was pulled from television with an illness. Months later, word spread that he would be making his return, but just days later, he passed away. A battle with Covid caused issues with a preexisting heart condition. He was only 36 years old, and in an industry filled with legends who died way too early, his death is among the saddest and most shocking.

It’s not a surprise to see Rhodes and Rollins finding time to honor Bray Wyatt and no surprise to see it happen at a house show in a smaller town. WWE’s two most popular good guy characters have repeatedly shown up at smaller venues for non-televised shows around the country, and videos of fun interactions and touching moments come out from them on a semi-regular basis.

That’s the great thing about house shows. Some fans like to turn their nose up at them since titles rarely change hands and new storylines rarely develop, but they also give the performers way more freedom to interact with the crowd and be spontaneous. I’m sure Rhodes and Rollins didn’t go into the night planning to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt, but the opportunity presented itself and they took it.

You’ll be able to catch Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins in matches that will very much be televised at WrestleMania 40 in a few weeks. Both men are pulling double duty. On night one, they will face off against The Rock and Roman Reigns in what has to be one of the most anticipated tag team matches in WWE history. On night two, Rollins will defend his World Heavyweight Championship against white hot heel Drew McIntyre, while Cody Rhodes will square off against Roman Reigns in the main event.

Many fans expected Bray Wyatt to be inducted into the 2024 WWE Hall Of Fame Class at WrestleMania, but they’re going to induct his father instead. I’m sure he’ll go in sometime in the next few years, and when that happens, I’m sure we’ll get plenty more touching tributes to the former WWE Champion and all-time legend who passed way too soon.