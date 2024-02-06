‘Y’all Don’t Get How F—ing Annoying It Is’: Ice Cube’s Son Defends The Rocks Daughter After She Takes Flak Amidst Cody Rhodes WWE Drama

It’s far from uncommon for WWE fans to be less than thrilled with any given decision that the organization makes regarding story or characters. But what’s going on right now is unusual in its ferocity. The expected Wrestlemania rematch between WWE Universal champ Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes has apparently been jettisoned for The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. The fans are far from happy, and now they're bringing Dwayne Johnson's family. Fans are coming for his daughter and, Ice Cube's son defended her as a result.

#WeWantCody has been trending on social media, as fans make their displeasure in the new main event known, but not all fans are focusing their ire on the match participants or the WWE. Some have been inundating The Rock’s daughter, professional wrestler Ava, with their own opinions on the situation. Few would understand what Ava is going through, but O’Shea Jackson Jr., the son of Ice Cube, responded to a tweet on X from somebody Ava had blocked saying…

Y’all don’t get how Fuckin annoying it is to have 100s of people shit talk your father all day to you when you have nothing to do with it. And then when you swat the flies. The flies call you soft for not letting them annoy you freely as much as they want. Telling you not to be so sensitive about people talking shit about your family.

Both Ava and O'Shea Jackson are public figures in their own right and likely have to deal with their own issues on social media. Yet, certainly, that’s not the same thing as having to answer for their parents. Ava, like all WWE talent, isn’t even technically an employee of the company, and yet she’s being harassed by fans upset about a decision she had nothing to do with.

And nobody wants to have to hear a constant stream of negativity regarding a member of their family. As the Straight Outta Compton alum says, it’s impossible to not take it personally. It actually is personal.

Rumors of a match between Roman Reigns and The Rock had been making the rounds for months and, while it wasn’t entirely clear that they would ever come to fruition, the injury to CM Punk at the Royal Rumble clearly derailed WWE’s Wrestlemania plans. As a result, Cody Rhodes has apparently been shifted over to wrestle for the company's other major title against Seth Rollins, and The Rock/Reigns match is happening at Wrestlemania.

Dwayne Johnson’s return to wrestling has been great for headlines and may make a lot more people watch Wrestlemania this year than otherwise would. However, many invested fans feel the decision will destroy what was expected to be an emotional ending to a massive WWE story.

Roman Reigns has been Universal champion for literally years but was expected to finally drop the belt to fan-favorite Cody Rhodes. Since fans know Dwayne Johnson isn’t returning to a long-term wrestling career, the expectation is that he'll lose the match. If he wins, he will likely lose the title himself in short order, making the win less than satisfying. With all of this in mind, it's quite odd that so many are chastising his daughter during this time.

Fans are upset, and that’s fine. It happens, but hopefully, we can all agree that there is an appropriate way to voice displeasure, and bothering family members ain’t it. A lot can still happen before the Wrestlemania 40 premiere date lands in April as part of the 2024 TV schedule.