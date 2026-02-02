In Honor Of Black History Month, There Are 9 WWE Superstars We Should All Be Celebrating

With Black History Month fully underway, what better time to celebrate the greatness and accomplishments of some of WWE’s brightest, toughest, and most inspirational Black superstars? Over the years, we’ve seen titans like Mark Henry, Ron Simmons, and Jacqueline put on incredible matches and find a ton of success in and out of the ring. While we could celebrate what’s come before, what if we look towards the future by taking a look at some of WWE’s most promising stars in today’s era?

From up-and-coming superstars like Oba Femi and Je’Von Evans to transformative female wrestlers like Bianca Belair and Jade Cargill, there’s just so much to celebrate. That being said, let’s take a look at this current generation of Black superstars and where they could be going from here…

Oba Femi

Oba Femi’s name is one that comes up quite a lot on this site. From us saying the Nigerian superstar should have been one of John Cena’s final opponents to pitches for WWE to have him win the Royal Rumble, there’s no shortage of love for the former NXT Champion and soon-to-be main-roster wrestler. So, it should come as no surprise that we have him starting off this list.

Since making his debut a few years ago, Femi has taken the wrestling world by storm with his explosive in-ring capabilities, towering presence, and a level of charisma that isn’t too often found in modern wrestling. It will be interesting where he goes from here, as the sky is the limit for this star-in-the-making.

Jade Cargill

Back in the day, you just knew when someone was meant to be a wrestler. That can be said about WWE Women’s Champion Jade Cargill, who looks like the embodiment of a superstar. She towers over the competition, is absolutely jacked, and has been a part of some great programs since jumping over to WWE following a brief run in AEW a few years back.

She’s won the Queen of the Ring tournament, held the Women’s Tag-Team Championship two times with Bianca Belair (more on her later), and fought in the first non-title women’s singles match at WrestleMania in nearly 20 years. That says a lot about Cargill and her trajectory.

Je'Von Evans

Je'Von Evans, the "Young O.G." is another up-and-coming WWE superstar who has been making a name for himself over the past few years. Presented with the NXT Male Superstar of the Year and NXT Match of the Year awards in 2025, Evans is one of those once-in-a-generation stars, and he’s just getting started.

Since making his debut on Raw earlier this year, the 2024 Wrestling Observer Newsletter “Rookie of the Year,” has continued to wow and entertain with his versatile in-ring work, high-flying offense, and a level of natural charisma many of us wish we had. It’s going to be fun watching him evolve and mature in the ring these next few years.

Trick Williams

Though Trick Williams didn’t win the fatal four-way to face WWE Champion Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble, his just being there tells you where he stands in the company. Going up against Randy Orton, Damian Priest, and eventual winner Sami Zayn at Saturday Night’s Main Event, a week before the Rumble, proved that this two-time NXT Champion (and former TNA World Champion) is not only ready to go, but here to stay.

This guy is just so captivating, whether he’s in the ring or cutting a promo. He has “It” as old wrestling promoters would say. Fans get behind him (even if they don’t like him), he puts on great matches with just about anyone, and he’s just so dang cool. Strap the rocket to him!

Bianca Belair

Though she’s currently out with an injury (at the time of this writing, anyway), Bianca Belair remains one of the biggest WWE superstars the company has seen in years. A highly inspirational wrestler, a fierce competitor, and a WrestleMania main-eventer, Belair has done a little bit of everything in the past decade.

Back in 2020, we wrote about her being one of WWE’s biggest up-and-coming stars, and she has delivered on that time and time again. All of her matches have that big-time feel to them, and that’s thanks to Belair’s power, technical skill, and charisma, which is unmatched on the women’s roster. We just need her back in action, and now!

Naomi

Naomi has been taking time off since announcing her pregnancy shortly after SummerSlam 2025, so it’s hard to say when she’ll be back in action. That said, the multi-time women’s champion was on the best run of her career before she pressed pause, and it’s likely that she picks up where she left off when that eventual return takes place.

Over the years, Naomi has gone from being one of the Funkadactyls supporting former WWE superstar Brodus Clay to becoming one of the most electric wrestlers in the company. Her entrances with the light shows and wild dancing were in a league of their own, and her in-ring skills are nothing to overlook either. Time and time again, she’s proven she’s one of the best things about the company and wrestling at large.

Carmello Hayes

Here’s the thing: Carmelo Hayes has been putting on some of the best matches in all of wrestling since winning the United States Championship in a barn-burner of a match against Ilja Dragunov late last year. However, that’s just the latest from one of the most dynamic wrestlers in WWE.

Since making his WWE debut back in 2021, when he signed to NXT, Hayes has taken on some of the biggest, brightest, and most devastating wrestlers in the company, and he has the hardware to prove it. Multiple NXT North American Championship reigns, time as NXT Champion, and the winner of the 2025 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal are just some of Hayes’ accomplishments. Can’t wait to see where he goes from here…

Kofi Kingston & Xavier Woods

Last, but certainly not least, are Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods, known collectively as the New Day. Though these two repugnant heels will forever be in the bad graces of wrestling fans around the world for turning against Big E like that, there’s no denying their impact on the sport of professional wrestling over the past decade and change.

These guys have held all the different tag titles multiple times, hosted WrestleMania, had incredible in-ring moments, and have put so many eyes on the product. Sure, they are heels who should be booed whenever they’re on the mic, but again, these two have done so much over the years.

Obviously, there are so many wrestlers we had to leave off this list, but that doesn’t mean they’re not deserving of recognition this Black History Month.