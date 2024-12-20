WWE's Big E Gives Latest Health Update Following New Day's Heel Turn

Wrestlers are constantly dealing with injuries when performing, and occasionally, a big incident can change the trajectory of their careers permanently. Such is the case with Big E, who fractured his neck during a match months after winning the WWE championship. Now, years later, his recent in-ring encounter with former allies, The New Day, made it seem like he could return soon, and now we know what his health is like these days.

Big E, who has shifted his role in the WWE to commentary and working as an ambassador to the brand, spoke to The Mike Broomhead Show ahead of his upcoming appearance at The Fiesta Bowl. While there was talk about college football and his involvement as a brand ambassador for the wrestling organization, the host was sure to address the elephant in the room regarding whether he would be available at upcoming WWE events. Here's what Big E had to say about where his health is at these days:

I broke my neck two and a half years ago in three places, including my C1 in two places. I still haven’t been cleared. Thankfully, I feel great and don’t have any issues, nothing like that. Didn’t need surgery. I was in a hard collar for three months. There are very real risks. We had a suplex that went wrong and I’ve been out since. I’m grateful to have no issues, no pain, nothing like that.

Whether he ever returns to the ring or not, it's fantastic to hear that Big E isn't suffering any ill effects from that injury he sustained. He says he hasn't been cleared, however, which would give the impression that he's nowhere close to an in-ring return. Of course, as someone who has covered a lot of pro wrestling news over the years, I'm a bit skeptical.

For years, we read about how Edge would never return to the ring following his devastating neck injury, only for him to recently celebrate a 25-year anniversary amid his comeback run. Daniel Bryan announced his retirement from pro wrestling in 2016, and he just wrestled his last match as a full-time competitor in AEW this year. Time and time again, we see plenty of wrestlers who seem done for good return.

All this is to say, while Big E may not be medically cleared to return, his word that he's in good health gives me confidence that he may be ready for an in-ring comeback. After all, what pro wrestler wouldn't want to be there for the first Monday Night Raw available with a Netflix subscription and join in on what might be the most exciting time for pro wrestling we've seen in decades?

Furthermore, it's not like pro wrestlers have a habit of publicly announcing their returns on podcasts or in the news. Typically, rumors of a return appear via reports and dirt sheets, and then we start to see more hints they might come back on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown episodes. If we want answers on how close Big E is to returning, we must watch for those clues, which tell us more than anything.

All that said, I think a positive health update is a good sign he's on the way back, even if he won't confirm it.

Monday Night Raw only has a couple of episodes left on USA Network before it moves to Netflix on the 2025 TV schedule, so be sure to check it out on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I will keep a close eye on what's happening with The New Day and whether we're in for more teases of Big E's return.