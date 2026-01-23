After A Decade-Plus Of Being A Finn Balor Fan, I Need WWE To Actually Pull The Trigger This Time

As far as I am concerned, Finn Balor is one of the best wrestlers in the world. The man who started the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling, made NXT must-watch TV, and then became the inaugural WWE Universal Champion has shown that he can put on incredible matches. Still, though, WWE has never seemed sold on the idea of the man formerly known as Prince Devitt getting a run with the top championships. All-time great entrances? Yes. WWE Championship runs? Not so much.

A little less than two weeks before the upcoming Royal Rumble, Balor was given a shot at CM Punk and the WWE World Heavyweight Championship in his native Ireland. Though it was a losing effort, Balor looked better than he has in years, and it got me thinking: WWE needs to pull the trigger!

(Image credit: WWE / Netflix)

Was His Match Against CM Punk A One-Off In Front Of An Irish Crowd, Or A Sign Of Things To Come?

Though I’m more hopeful about Balor finally getting back into the world title picture (and staying there this time), I’ve watched enough wrestling to know that promotions love working a crowd by having their hometown heroes get a nice championship match before they fall back down the card. I really hope that this was not just a way for WWE to fill some seats in Balor’s native land by having him compete for the gold, but instead a sign of things to come.

The Judgment Day member’s main event match on Raw was not just great TV; it was a great showing between two seasoned pros with some great back-and-forth moments, a little “hope spot,” and everyone came out looking better than they did going into it. However, during and after the match, I kept going back and forth, not being able to decide if I should be hopeful of what’s to come or bummed that there is a chance Balor goes back to working multi-man matches next week. How’s the old saying go – “Expect the best, prepare for the worst,” or something like that?

(Image credit: WWE)

It’s Well Past Time For WWE To Give Balor A Run

Despite still being absolutely shredded (Has this man never been in the same room as a loaf of bread?) and in top form, Balor will turn 45 later this year. I know that 40 is the new 30, or something like that, but the clock is ticking, and it’s about time for WWE to pull the trigger on this. Scratch that, it’s past time for WWE to give Balor a nice run with either the WWE Championship or World Heavyweight Championship.

His multiple reigns as NXT Champion were great in the past, and he can hold it down in a feud with the best of them, so why not make it happen? Hell, he could even bring back the Demon gimmick for one crazy ass pop. Basically, time is running out, and I would hate for one of the best wrestlers in the world to be forced to settle for a 24-hour Universal Championship reign that he never got to defend. Trips, make it happen!

Only time will tell what WWE has planned for Finn Balor. I’ll be rooting for him regardless of what happens, but I will be jumping up and recreating his entrance pose if the man, or the demon, gets a nice championship run!