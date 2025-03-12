Macaulay Culkin Showed Up At Raw This Week, And The Home Alone Comment On The Video Is Priceless

By published

The former child actor was watching some wrestling.

Kevin opening a present in Home Alone 2: Lost In New York
(Image credit: 20th Century Fox)

Macaulay Culkin isn't just the star of one of the best Christmas movies of all time, he's also a big fan of professional wrestling, which some might say is the true gift that keeps on giving. The Home Alone star was recently spotted at another one WWE Monday Night Raw event, and while that was a thrill in and of itself, the A+ comment on the video is what has me in stitches.

Those watching Monday Night Raw with their Netflix subscription may have noticed that recent episodes have made a point of highlighting whatever celebrities are in the audience, similar to NFL games and UFC bouts. While fans are used to celebrities hosting the program, it's safe to say Culkin's appearance was a surprise, and his ever-youthful face was met with a thunderous response from the crowd. Check him out with his younger brother Rory:

I don't expect "Culkinmania" to run wild at any upcoming WWE events, though it's worth noting he once held his own for a Christmas-set wrestling match years ago. While there's no doubt someone out there making The Good Son and Pagemaster jokes over Macaulay Culkin popping up inside Madison Square Garden, the internet was quicker with Home Alone references like this winner:

Damn, his mom lost him in NEW YORK CITY AGAIN.

The comment, of course, references the plot of Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, in which Kevin McAllister accidentally boarded a plane to New York City while the rest of his family went to Paris for Christmas vacation. It's a great reference, though I would've loved seeing his fictional mom Catherine O'Hara alongside him. If nothing else, maybe she can come out and introduce Kevin Owens in December.

More On Macaulay Culkin

Macaulay Culkin being interviewed on The Tonight Show.

(Image credit: NBC/ The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon)

Macaulay Culkin Got Super Emotional After Reuniting With Home Alone Mom Catherine O'Hara At His Walk Of Fame Ceremony

As someone who saw Macaulay Culkin at a special screening of Home Alone a few months ago, I can say the love for the actor feels at an all-time high. It seems the internet was equally as psyched as the crowd in attendance, based on this collection of comments:

I would also love to see Logan Paul and Macaulay Culkin face off in a WWE match, though I don't think the 44-year-old actor is entertaining any offers to jump into the squared circle. That said, I never expected him to do national tours promoting screenings of Home Alone, so maybe we'll all be surprised if this cameo leads to him doing more with the company in the future.

Monday Night Raw airs on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET, and we're just slowly counting down the days until WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. I can't help but wonder if Macaulay Culkin will get some tickets for the two-day event, especially given how well-received he is by New York audiences.

Mick Joest
Mick Joest
Content Producer

Mick Joest is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend with his hand in an eclectic mix of television goodness. Star Trek is his main jam, but he also regularly reports on happenings in the world of Star Trek, WWE, Doctor Who, 90 Day Fiancé, Quantum Leap, and Big Brother. He graduated from the University of Southern Indiana with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Radio and Television. He's great at hosting panels and appearing on podcasts if given the chance as well.

