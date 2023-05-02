Mike Tyson Wants To Fight Logan Paul, And He Has A Plan

Mike Tyson is at a point in his esteemed career where he doesn't really need to fight anyone if he doesn't totally want to. Between his in-ring highlight reel and his wil everyday antics like sleeping with tigers, the former champion has done more than enough to solidify his legacy as one of the most notable fighters of all time, even if he sparked more than a little controversy along the way. So when Tyson recently proclaimed that he wanted to fight Logan Paul, fans' ears were obviously going to perk up, and one might think followers of both entertainers will be interested in the specifics laid out here.

Logan Paul hasn't competed in a boxing match since his lucrative exhibition bout with Floyd Mayweather, though that's still a fresher appearance than Mike Tyson's last professional fight back in 2005. (Not that he looked like a chump in his exhibition matches a few years ago.) In any case, Tyson explained to Forbes he's not even looking to challenge the YouTube sensation to a boxing match, specifically especially now that Paul is making waves in the WWE. When asked about a potential wrestling match with the rising star, Tyson had this to say:

I would do it! I would kick his fucking ass. Yes, I would do it even though I love him. (Laughs.) This is what I found out about WrestleMania: everybody says, ‘That’s fake, that’s fake.’ But the check is real. Deep down inside—don’t let [WWE] know—I would do this for free.

Logan Paul might be making headlines for his impressive skills in the WWE, but just as it went with boxing, Mike Tyson was winning over wrestling fans long before him. Tyson is one of many crossover entertainers who factored into the organization's history as a key figure in WrestleMania XIV, as he handled the pinfall count when Stone Cold Steve Austin defeated Shawn Michaels for the WWE Championship in the main event. Tyson didn't wrestle much during that appearance, but he did land a knockout blow on Michaels, and contributed heavily to the storyline in the months leading up to the event.

I don't think there's any denying the mass appeal of seeing Logan Paul and Mike Tyson fight in the WWE, as it's something casual audiences might show interest in even beyond hardcore fans. The WWE is always looking for a fresh audience, and celebrities are a proven gimmick. Plus, the fact that Tyson is already a WWE Hall of Famer with a history in the company makes this seem like an easy call to make if he'sserious about making it happen.

With that said, arranging an entertaining in-ring match between Logan Paul and Mike Tyson is likely easier said than done. Paul has had some awesome matches with guys like The Miz, Roman Reigns, and Seth Rollins, but they're among the top performers the WWE has on its roster. They were also there to help guide the in-development Paul to and through some incredible matches. But is he already at the point where he could he be the ring general and call a match with someone as green to the sport as Tyson?

That's a question WWE creatives would likely mull over, should they considering actually taking Mike Tyson up on this enticing offer. Honestly, it sounds like a WrestleMania-caliber match even without any additional fanfare, but who knows what'll be in store nearly a year from now? I would love to see it happen if Logan Paul's chances for a major title aren't in his favor, but maybe Triple H and Vince McMahon have other ideas.

If you haven't had a chance to see Logan Paul in the WWE yet, you only need a Peacock Premium subscription to catch up. I would definitely suggest his Crown Jewel match against Roman Reigns as a jumping-off point for those who want to see Paul at his absolute best as a performer.