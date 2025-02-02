WWE’s Nia Jax Told Me She’s '100%' Having More Fun In Her Latest Run And Shared The Big Changes She Made That Make All The Difference

When Nia Jax made a surprise return to the WWE in 2023, some fans questioned if bringing back the former superstar following her release in 2021 was the right call. Few would say that now, though. After her electric performance in the 2025 Royal Rumble, It's no surprise that she's been enjoying her second run in the company much more than the first.

I had the honor of speaking to Jax ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, and noted that as someone who follows her on social media, I thought she's seemed to be much happier in her current run, as opposed to when fans accused her of injuring performers, and her real brawl with Charlotte Flair in the ring. The two-time women's champion told me she's "100%" having a much better time in the WWE this second run and credited a few wrestlers and other things for what makes all the difference:

You know, when I was off for a little bit, I was able to really hone my craft. I got in the ring with TJ [Tyson Kidd] and Nattie [Hart]. They were so gracious enough to open up their ring for me. I got in the ring with them. They helped sharpen my skills. I got in the ring with Lince Dorado. He helped sharpen my skills, so I was able to bring a different kind of confidence when I came back to the ring. And not only that, I’m just like really happy with who I am physically and mentally. So I think that's what's attributing to what I'm doing now.

It's certainly evident in her matches since she returned that Nia Jax has vastly improved as a performer in the ring. As mentioned, fans criticized Jax's lack of experience in her first run, which, paired with her being one of the strongest women on the roster, led to accusations she was reckless in the ring and an "unsafe worker." Superstars like Asuka vouched for Jax upon her return in 2023.

Since then, the WWE awarded her another championship run and, most recently, the record for most eliminations in a women's Royal Rumble match (9). It's fair to say she has the company's trust and is gaining more fans as she is worked into more upcoming WWE events.

It's unclear how Nia Jax will factor into WrestleMania 41. While she was in the final three performers in the ring alongside eventual winner Charlotte Flair, it doesn't seem likely she'll be in the mix for the women's title matches in Las Vegas. At the same time, Jax has a great real-life friendship with Flair (despite their past in-ring altercation), and I don't think it's wild that these two might plan to work together in some feud or she'll be involved in the main event if Tiffany Stratton is Flair's opponent.

With the Elimination Chamber just around the corner, I would wager Nia Jax will be one of the competitors vying for a second opportunity to select a match at Mania. If Jey Uso can win the Royal Rumble, anything can happen at this point, so I wouldn't rule out Nia winning.

We'll likely see what's next for Nia when Monday Night Raw streams on Netflix on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'd imagine Trish Stratus will have some words for Nia following their confrontation in the ring, and I can't wait to see what comes from that.