'Nobody Can F With That Tricep.' I’m Here For The Comments After Khloé Kardashian Showed Off Her Intense Arm Muscles

Anyone who’s followed Khloé Kardashian’s journey since the Keeping Up with the Kardashians days knows that she’s seen quite the physical transformation. After years of being called “the fat sister” by cruel people who compared her to Kourtney and Kim, Khloé decided to do something about it. In recent years, fitness has become a huge part of her life, and the proof is in the Instagram posts, as Khloé’s celebrity friends and followers couldn’t stop commenting on those intense arm muscles.

Khloé Kardashian really started to focus on her fitness when she split from Lamar Odom, as we've seen on The Kardashians and KUWTK before that. After giving birth to her daughter True in 2018, she continued to drop more weight, reportedly losing over 80 pounds. Even today she makes it obvious that this is not a woman who skips arm day. Check out her Instagram post:

A post shared by Khloé Kardashian (@khloekardashian) A photo posted by on

Is this a real photo or a statue, because Khloé Kardashian is absolutely chiseled.

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Working out has been a form of therapy for the mom of 2, and she certainly looks happy, healthy and confident in these photos. It also can’t hurt that she’s being showered — and deservedly so — with complimentary comments. Ayesha Curry gave her two cents on all the musculature happening in the pics, commenting:

Nobody can f with that tricep. You go girl! 🔥

Steph Curry’s wife wasn’t the only one who stopped scrolling to ogle the results of Khloé’s arm workouts, and I’m so here for all the love she’s getting. Of course her mom Kris Jenner jumped into the comments with a variation of, “You’re doing amazing, sweetie!” The momager said:

You are so beautiful inside and out!!!!!! (And so are your arms 🤭)

And then others added on, including Housewives, a Bachelorette, Tristan Thompson and more, writing:

Emily Simpson: All I see are Triceps! 🙌🙌

All I see are Triceps! 🙌🙌 Tristan Thompson: 41mm presidential champagne face Rolex type shiii

41mm presidential champagne face Rolex type shiii Kaitlyn Bristowe: Ok I know everyone’s talking about your arms but can I just say. YOUR ARMS 😍

Ok I know everyone’s talking about your arms but can I just say. YOUR ARMS 😍 Senada Greca: Those triceps girl 😍🔥

Those triceps girl 😍🔥 Gretchen Rossi: So stunning 🔥

So stunning 🔥 Lauren Sánchez Bezos: Perfection ❤️🔥

Perfection ❤️🔥 Faye Resnick: my goodness, your arms look amazing☀️

Even after transforming her body, Khloé Kardashian sometimes continues to face scrutiny on social media, and she’s been known to clap back at mean fans. It’s so much better to see this kind of positivity being sent her way.

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Speaking of things I’d like to see, The Kardashians Season 8 has yet to get a premiere date for the 2026 TV schedule. It’s been six months since the Season 7 finale, and when it comes to being able to follow all the antics of the Kardashian-Jenner family, that actually feels like an eternity. While we continue to wait, though, you can watch all of KUWTK, The Kardashians and Kim’s legal drama All’s Fair, all with your Hulu subscription.

Maybe do some tricep dips while you’re at it, too!