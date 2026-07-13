‘Boner Walk.’ Big Brother Fans Are Calling Out A Houseguest After He Got Caught Making Out

Most of the fan talk around Big Brother 28 so far has been about Survivor veterans Dee and Rick Devens, as well as returning BB favorite Angela. Arguably the second most popular topic of conversation, however, has been about the showmance between Lyric and Rome, which got really serious, really quickly. The two met like a week ago, and they’re already talking about continuing their relationship on the outside.

Much to the confusion, annoyance and fascination of their fellow houseguests and fans who have figured out how to watch the live feeds, they’re also not being shy about public displays of affection. They’ve been sleeping in the same bed, baby-talking and even making out on the hammock outside. The live feeds caught that last part and clearly so did producers. They paged Rome to the Diary Room mid-kissing, and the way he got up and walked off seemed hilariously familiar to a lot of fans. Check out the clip…

Production has had enough of whatever this is so they call Rome to the DR and Rome awkwardly walks away #bb28 pic.twitter.com/VXSueFdPmDJuly 13, 2026

Whether it’s because he’s hunched over or because he’s clawing at his shorts or because he’s moving slowly, a lot of viewers are convinced he’s fighting off an erection. Comments under the post referred to it as his “boner walk” or hilariously mentioned they’ve done that walk themselves before. In conversations under other related posts, fans have pointed out that this isn’t even the first time this season that Rome has been accused of getting an erection during an encounter with Lyric.

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There was a previous incident in which the two of them were heavily flirting on a shared bed in a common room after he accused her of following him around. Fans thought they noticed something in his pants, and the video was humorously passed around on social media. Then later, during an entirely separate conversation, he fiddled with himself and told Lyric the production microphone had accidentally gotten “wrapped around (his) johnson.”

I’m not sure any of this is a good strategy for winning Big Brother, but it’s definitely a good strategy for keeping the fanbase entertained. Rome and Lyric’s budding relationship has been a constant source of amusement since the live feeds turned on over the weekend. Fans have cropped videos of Rome calling himself Romeo and her Juliet. They’ve cropped videos of her saying she’s going to let him win if they make the Final 2. They’ve cropped videos of them changing sleeping positions and him talking about how he lifted weights in front of her to first try and get her attention.