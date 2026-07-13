Mike Flanagan’s Biggest Change To Carrie Sounds A Little Too Much Like X-Men

Mike Flanagan’s upcoming Carrie series was always going to need more story. Namely because Stephen King’s debut novel is short, the prom has already been burned into pop culture by Brian De Palma’s 1976 movie , and Prime Video ordered eight episodes rather than another two-hour page-to-screen adaptation . Flanagan has earned plenty of trust with King material, but the first details about how he plans to expand Carrie White’s world have given me pause. Honestly, it just sounds too much like X-Men.

In Entertainment Weekly ’s first look at Carrie, Flanagan explained that the series will explore the science behind telekinesis and connect its title character to other women with similar abilities. If you've read all of Stephen Kings books like I have, you know the material has roots in his novel, but the showrunner’s description sounds much closer to the foundation of a new superhero movie mythology than the intimate horror story I associate with Carrie. Flanagan explained:

Stephen King also talks about the ‘TK gene’ [for telekinesis] and the science behind Carrie’s abilities… Something that the De Palma adaptation ignored was Carrie’s place in the larger universe, that she’s part of a sorority of very gifted women and just doesn’t know it. The book absolutely points at that, but that was something we could pick up and run with.

There is something compelling buried in that idea. King’s novel includes reports, testimony and scientific speculation surrounding what happened in Chamberlain, Maine. Previous movies largely discarded that material to stay close to Carrie, Margaret White and the approaching disaster at prom. A streaming series has room to recover pieces that never fit comfortably into those films.

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Still, words such as “gene,” “larger universe” and “gifted women” set off my superhero alarm. Put them together, and the upcoming horror series begins to sound less like a frightened teenager discovering something impossible and more like a mutant who has not yet found Professor Xavier’s school. The powers in Carrie should feel isolating and dangerous. Turning them into membership in a secret supernatural sorority risks making the character less singular.

(Image credit: Amazon Prime)

My concern grew when Flanagan revealed that, beginning with Episode 2, each installment will open with a different woman somewhere else in the world and at another point in time discovering her abilities. That could become a clever series of miniature horror stories. It could also feel like the Carrie series keeps leaving Carrie to build lore for a larger mythology.

Upon hearing this, my mind immediately went to Stranger Things 2 and “The Lost Sister,” the