Cody Rhodes Wants Bad Bunny At WrestleMania (And He Knows The Perfect Opponent)

Bad Bunny is fresh off his performance at Super Bowl LX, and his halftime performance delivered in ways people may not have expected. His star power is bigger than ever, and it has audiences interested in where he may end up next. It's good news for wrestling fans, especially as rumors swirl that he's potentially looking to return to the ring during WrestleMania 42.

Rumors of Bad Bunny returning to the WWE only intensified after Triple H sent the singer a message ahead of his performance, and now we have Cody Rhodes further stoking the flames. The top face of the company recently gave his stamp of approval, and his thoughts on whether we'd see the singer wrestle in Las Vegas.

Cody Rhodes Wants Bad Bunny At WrestleMania 42

TMZ managed to get some comments from Cody Rhodes about Bad Bunny at WrestleMania 42. While I think it's obvious he'd like one of the biggest music stars on the planet right now at their event, he had to be realistic about the odds of it happening. Here's what he had to say:

I hope we get him back. He did a wonderful job, but he's on top of the world right now.

Cody Rhodes would never spoil the surprise of Bad Bunny returning to the WWE before it happened on television, but I also think he's speaking the truth. Even if the company wants him to wrestle, and Bad Bunny wants to return to the WWE, there are likely a ton of people interested in working with him right now. We all may want this to happen, but unfortunately, it may not be in the cards with WrestleMania 42 just around the corner on April 18th and 19th.

Cody Mentioned The Perfect Opponent For Bad Bunny

When asked who he'd like to see Bad Bunny face at WrestleMania, Cody didn't have to think long to give an answer. He was on board with the idea of Logan Paul taking him on, and it would appear the WWE is leaning in the same direction based on Paul shading the singer before his performance.

WrestleMania 42 should be the biggest two nights in professional wrestling, and grabbing Bad Bunny for a match with Logan Paul would be a huge get. To start, there are the headlines currently surrounding the two, unintentionally bolstered by Jake Paul's tirade about the performer he's since retracted.

I would love to see it happen, and bonus points if he could incorporate any of his Super Bowl halftime performance into the mix as well. Like, imagine if the people in the grass costumes lined the ramp as he walked down? Better yet, what if one of the grass performers was a WWE superstar with a score to settle against Logan and took him out in the midst of the fight?

I guess I shouldn't get too excited about what may happen until we get some confirmation. In the meantime, I'll be watching Monday Night Raw on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET with a Netflix subscription to see if any hints are dropped about his appearance and a match being set for WrestleMania 42.