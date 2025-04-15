WWE Champ Chelsea Green Revealed 'Insane' Amount Of Outfits She Has Planned For WrestleMania Week, And Shared The 'One Rule' Wrestlers Follow To Avoid Pre-Show Disasters

WrestleMania 41 is just around the corner, and whether they're involved in the matches or not, WWE superstars are talking to the press and hyping up a card that some have criticized for having an underwhelming build. Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green may not have a match currently booked, but she confirmed she'll be dressed to the nines after revealing the insane number of outfits she'll have for the festivities and the "one rule" all wrestlers have when traveling with clothes.

The week of WrestleMania is eventful, with wrestlers performing on Monday Night Raw and SmackDown, attending the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, and having various other commitments ahead of the two-night event. As such, it makes sense that any wrestler may pack a lot for Las Vegas, though Chelsea Green revealed to TV Insider that she may go a bit overboard:

Because I’m a brat, I have to have different gear every time I go to the ring. I will be bringing four to five sets of gear and boots and hats and skirts. It’s insane, but that’s why we love it. It’s the best time of year. I have my Hall of Fame dress. I have my WrestleMania outfits that I will be going to WrestleMania in. We usually like to dress nice and fun for that. Then there are all my appearance outfits. When I tell you us girls probably have to bring 10 pairs of shoes, you could imagine what outfits go with those 10 pairs of shoes.

We still don't know if Green will defend her United States championship at WrestleMania 41.

However, the number of outfits she's packing could suggest she's prepared to be featured should the opportunity arise. Rumors have swirled that she may be defending her title against Nikki Bella. Although, considering the veteran hasn't appeared on WWE television since her surprise appearance at the 2025 Royal Rumble, I wouldn't hold my breath on that happening.

Whether she's wrestling during WrestleMania 41 or not, Chelsea Green is always prepared. This includes following the rule that all wrestlers have when they travel, and that's making sure they have their wrestling boots and other gear on them while on the move:

One rule as a wrestler is you always make sure in your carry-on you have a set of boots, gear and any entrance gear because so many times we’ve had our bags not show up. You can always go shopping for everything else, but one thing that is irreplaceable is your gear. What you wear to the ring. That is a rule of thumb. Everything else can be bought.

Whether you're John Cena or the recently viral wrestler John Oliver Shiloh Hill, always have your gear and be ready to rock. It sounds like if Chelsea Green doesn't have her boots and gear, she's not allowed to step in that ring without it or some replacement. If Green isn't getting special treatment, given how over she is with the fans, I wouldn't imagine anyone is.

Chelsea Green will likely play some part in the festivities of WrestleMania 41, which is being headlined by Cody Rhodes defending his Undisputed Championship against John Cena.

Cena's shocking heel turn has led to speculation that he'll end Rhodes' year-long streak as champion and go about his promised plan of "ruining wrestling" during his final year as a performer. WWE fans will have to wait to find out what that means exactly, as the performer remains cryptic, and his father verbally bashes anyone who asks about it.

The other headlining match at WrestleMania 41 is between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk. I can't dispute that anyone in this match is unworthy of closing the show. However, it is disappointing to see the women's roster be pushed aside once again to where champions like Chelsea Green may not defend their titles and other worthy women's champions like Iyo Sky don't get a headlining match.

Perhaps an opportunity will arise, though, and female superstars will hopefully be as prepared as Green should they be called upon.

WrestleMania streams live on Peacock on Saturday, April 19th, and Sunday, April 20th. Tune in and see what should be an exciting couple of days with some big matches, and stick with CinemaBlend as we cover all the action as it happens.