The WWE Is Putting Vince McMahon's Name On WrestleMania Advertising, Which Has Fans Concerned

WrestleMania 39 is just around the corner, and since the event is taking place in Hollywood, the WWE has gotten creative with its advertising. The wrestling organization has made fake trailers and posters parodying popular movies as a way to drum up attention for the big two-night event, and it's working. Unfortunately, some people might be focusing on the wrong details, as one eagle-eyed fan noticed that at least one of the promotional images features Vince McMahon's name.

Vince McMahon's exit and return to the WWE is an ongoing story for the organization, and it's once again in the spotlight thanks to some WrestleMania 39 advertising. On Twitter, Andrew Ravens shared a promotional image of Roman Reigns and noted that the poster credited Vince McMahon as the director. Take a look:

At the bottom of Roman Reigns’ poster for Mania has the words “Directed by Vince McMahon.” pic.twitter.com/jL0FvJDrQvFebruary 21, 2023 See more

Seeing Vince McMahon's name on a piece of advertising for WrestleMania 39 is surprising. While the WWE has brought back McMahon amid his various scandals and controversies to negotiate a sale of the company, he hasn't been a part of any filmed segments or returned in any capacity as an on-screen character. Throwing his name in the promotion as an Easter egg is uncharacteristic of what we've seen in previous months from the WWE.

And while a name on a poster could mean nothing, there's definitely some speculation floating around the web from fans that it suggests Vince McMahon has a stronger role in creative decision-making than the general public is aware of. CEO Nick Khan mentioned in an interview back in January that while there were no plans to bring McMahon back as an on-screen character, those plans could change in the coming months.

Prior to his return to the WWE, there were also rumblings of Vince McMahon being honored at WrestleMania 39. It's unclear whether or not that's going to happen now that McMahon is back in the company and negotiating with various groups looking to acquire the organization. The use of McMahon's name in WrestleMania advertising, however, could signal the company isn't afraid to do it.

Vince McMahon stepped down from his role as CEO of the WWE after news of undisclosed payments he made to employees for illicit affairs hit the public. Reports later alleged that McMahon regretted stepping down and leaving his seat of power. Some have wondered if he's secretly moved into other roles since returning to the WWE.

The idea of Vince McMahon potentially taking back more control of the WWE has concerned many wrestling fans. Reports have come out that McMahon was hard to work with creatively, and many have enjoyed a lot of what the WWE has done since Triple H took his place on the creative team. Obviously, there's no telling if this poster is a definitive sign that McMahon is slowly being worked back into the WWE and upcoming live events, but it's something to keep an eye on for sure.

WrestleMania 39 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 1st, and Sunday, April 2nd. Tune in for what should be one of the biggest WrestleMania events in some time as the matches for this massive event continue to pile up.