Wait, Is Logan Paul Headed Back To The WWE?

Logan Paul is back in the news again but, this time, it’s not because he's challenged someone in the boxing world . The Internet celebrity is back in the gym, and he's not wearing a pair of gloves. Paul posted some pictures that show him in a wrestling ring, but does that mean he’s headed back to the WWE?

As the WWE is dealing with a lot of wrestlers being sidelined as a result of serious injuries or other circumstances, Logan Paul uploaded some very interesting photos to his Twitter account. Take a look at the pictures below, which show Paul performing some maneuvers off the top rope onto a padded mat and a wrestling dummy:

👀 @wwe pic.twitter.com/wOVqSneTPrJune 26, 2022 See more

Now, he might be just training wrestling moves for the sake of mixing things up in the gym, but it’s also possible that he’s headed back to the WWE. The YouTuber shocked the wrestling world with his impressive match at WrestleMania 38 (which can be viewed by Peacock premium subscribers right now), and there were definitely some fans who were eager to see him back in action after the impressive showing.

The timing of this picture (provided the training was recent) certainly does raise some suspicion regarding whether Logan Paul will return to WWE. It's also worth mentioning that SummerSlam is set for late July, and as one of the brand’s biggest events of the year, it’s not unusual for it to include a celebrity or two in the festivities.

I think it’s definitely possible that Logan Paul could be returning for a match at SummerSlam, especially given what happened the last time he was in the ring. After Paul and The Miz defeated Dominik and Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania, Miz turned on Paul and hit him with his signature “Skull Crushing Finale.” The moment left an opening for viral star to return, presumably to exact vengeance on his former comrade for betraying him after their WrestleMania victory.

If the media personality is going to appear, it seems like a strong show of faith on the WWE's part, considering that it'd be comfortable enough with adding him to such a big show. Still, considering his various other endeavors, it seems unlikely that the tar would ever be used by the organization for anything more than regular high-profile celebrity exhibition matches.

I don’t see the company doing something like offering Logan Paul a shot at any of their major titles as it did for others like part-time talents like Ronda Rousey or Brock Lesnar. Stranger things have happened in the world of wrestling, however, so maybe a day will come when Paul is considered a star within the organization, one who's built up as much trust as those two. If he’s at SummerSlam, it'll no doubt serve as another test as to whether he can truly perform in big-time matches. Again, this is all assuming he’s actually training for an in-ring return and not just practicing just for fun.

The WWE’s SummerSlam pay-per-view event happens on Saturday, July 30th, and will be streamed on Peacock. If Logan Paul appears on Monday Night Raw or SmackDown in the near future, that might indicate whether the celebrity is on his way back to the wrestling organization, so be sure to keep an eye out for news on that front.