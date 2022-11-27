WWE Allegedly Lined Up Roman Reigns' Royal Rumble Opponent, And This Might Lead To Something Big

Survivor Series has come and gone and, with no main roster pay-per-views left on the upcoming WWE events schedule for 2022, Roman Reigns will remain the Undisputed Champion throughout the end of the year. That could change in January though, as it's been reported that Reigns now has his next opponent for his title defense. The Tribal Chief will square off against Kevin Owens in the first major pay-per-view of 2023, and it may lead to something bigger for the latter in regard to WrestleMania.

When the WWE re-signed Kevin Owens , the word was that the company had big plans for him. Now, weeks after it seemed that he might be sidelined due to injuries, Wrestling News alleges that he’s been selected to be Roman Reigns' latest challenger for his titles. The site also claimed that Sheamus was originally considered for this match, which will now be a major way for Owens to kick off 2023.

(Image credit: WWE )

As for whether or not The Prizefighter will actually win, that may not pan out if the second part of this rumor is to be believed. Allegedly, this is going to further factor into the storyline to reunite him with Sami Zayn and in turn, lead to them challenging The Usos for the tag titles at WrestleMania 38.

Now, it’s possible that Kevin Owens will defeat Roman Reigns and then add insult to injury by teaming up with Sami Zayn to try and strip The Bloodline of all their accolades. That would certainly be an epic twist to the storyline and a big boost for Owens but, given all the recent rumors that the WWE isn’t in a rush to take Reigns’ titles from him, that scenario feels somewhat unlikely. It definitely seems more plausible that Owens would lose to Reigns at the Royal Rumble and possibly help Sami Zayn defeat The Usos at WrestleMania.

The report that Sami Zayn could ultimately reunite with Kevin Owens might delight quite a few wrestling fans, especially after Zayn turned on Owens and proved his loyalty to The Bloodline during Survivor Series. Of course, many will point out that Owens hasn’t proven himself to be a great friend to Zayn on multiple occasions in the past. So if Owens will win back his old friend, it’s going to take some time for him to do so.

Assuming that this latest rumor is true and that K.O will take on Roman Reigns, one has to wonder when the WWE plans to have him finally lose. That answer might seem more evident on the night of the Royal Rumble, as the winner of the Men’s Rumble often gets to be in the main event: WrestleMania.

It’s possible that Cody Rhodes will be back by then and capture that honor, but let’s not forget there are still rumors of The Rock facing Roman Reigns. In short, there are still a lot of things we don’t know about what's happening within WWE in the coming months, so no need to get too riled up just yet about Kevin Owens being Reigns opponent come January.

Those who missed Survivor Series can revisit the pay-per-view right now using a Peacock Premium subscription. It’s certainly worth a re-watch given just how much occurred that night -- and how awesome those matches were.