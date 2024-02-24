WWE's Bronson Reed Missed Out On Joining Elimination Chamber In His Homeland Australia But Had An Awesome Announcement To Share With Fans Anyway

The WWE returned to Australia for a Premium Live Event for the first time since 2018, but unfortunately, not every Aussie superstar could be on the card. While Grayson Waller had a segment and Rhea Ripley main-evented the pay-per-view, "Big" Bronson Reed remained back in the United States after losing his chance to qualify for the Elimination Chamber to Bobby Lashley. Fortunately, the wrestler has no regrets, as he shared some wonderful news with the fandom early Saturday morning.

There was no shortage of fans disappointed that Bronson Reed wasn't in the mix for Elimination Chamber, considering how rare it is for big shows like it to happen in the Land Down Under. The wrestler took to X to set the record straight and reveal that if he traveled to Australia, he might've missed a major moment in his personal life:

FULL DISCLOSURE:Originally, I was set to be at #WWEChamber It would have been an incredible moment. Unfortunately, plans changed.But everything happens for a reason. My wife and I have had our baby early, I was supposed to miss the PLE to make sure I'm here for my…February 24, 2024 See more

The veteran wrestler previously mentioned on X that his wife was pregnant but stated it wasn't the reason for him missing the Elimination Chamber in Perth. It was speculated that WWE potentially had other plans in store for the superstar ahead of the highly anticipated WrestleMania 40 and would sooner have Lashley in the men's chamber match for a chance to take on Seth Rollins for the Heavyweight Championship. Lashley and others ultimately fell short of Drew McIntyre, who CinemaBlend's Mack Rawden predicted would win the men's match.

While many WWE talent are likely resting following the exciting show in Australia, the organization's Head of Creative, Triple H, was one of the first to reach out and congratulate Bronson Reed. Given his unexpected "cardiac event" that sidelined him for quite a while, the executive knows quite a bit about surprise events and the importance of family:

Congratulations @BRONSONISHERE Family is everything and fatherhood is amazing. I am proud of you for not only your work, but for the journey you’re now embarking on. Enjoy every moment.You’re exactly where you needed to be!

It's unclear at this time whether or not the birth of his child will impact Bronson Reed's presence at upcoming WWE events or not. With WrestleMania 40 being such a big event, I could certainly see him being included in one of the night's events and then maybe given some time off to be with his wife and child for a bit.

As for what "Big" may do at WrestleMania 40, it would be shocking if there wasn't anything planned for a wrestler who's on CinemaBlend's list of people who could beat Roman Reigns. There are still opportunities for challengers for the United States and Intercontinental titles. The in-ring talent hasn't had any specific feuds with either champion Logan Paul or Gunther but, if a multi-man title defense match was announced, it'd be surprising if he wasn't included in that.

Ultimately, this whole Elimination Chamber situation serves as a cool story for Bronson Reed to share with his child someday. To have a situation that seems very disappointing turnaround and be a blessing is nothing short of excellent. Also, given the increased amount of international events the WWE is doing in 2024, Reed will probably get that chance to wrestle in front of fans in Australia before too long.

With Elimination Chamber finished, we're just a little over a month away from WrestleMania 40! And there's still plenty of time to get a Peacock premium subscription and catch up on what is shaping up to be the biggest wrestling event of the decade. And, in the process, you'll see why everyone is saying we're in a new golden era of wrestling.