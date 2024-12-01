WWE's Bronson Reed Speaks Out After Gnarly Survivor Series Moment Sparked Injury Concerns

WWE's Survivor Series is over, and it was a night with a surprise upset and a couple of banged-up wrestlers. With WrestleMania season just around the corner, many wonder if Bronson Reed will be ready for upcoming WWE events after a gnarly moment during the main event.

I've been excited about Reed's year in wrestling for a while, and his ongoing battles with Seth Rollins might be the best feud in 2024. His performance of his signature finisher, "Tsunami," off the top of the cage was a highlight of the night, but now it's looking like he may be sidelined for a bit following comments from him and Triple H.

Triple H Hinted Bronson Reed Could Miss Time After Injury During Survivor Series Match

Triple H spoke during the Survivor Series post-show and gave some updates on several Superstars following the main event. In addition to telling attendees that Jimmy Uso had broken his toe during his dive off the top of the ring, the head of WWE said the following in regards to Big Bronson Reed:

Bronson Reed is in the other room getting looked at right now. He’s going to be questionable for a few weeks, I think.

Trips didn't get into specifics, but slo-mo clips circulating on the internet show that when Reed landed from the massive jump, one of his ankles was bent to the point where it was parallel to the mat. "A few weeks" is a vague timeline, however, and speaks to the lack of an overly debilitating injury. Still, we have to wonder if it'll keep Reed out of the action when Monday Night Raw debuts on Netflix.

Bronson Reed Spoke Out Following Injury Concerns

If Bronson Reed is potentially bummed out about not having any matches to stream with a Netflix subscription anytime soon, he's not showing it, and seemingly has no regrets about injuring himself. The wrestler posted on X and has been sharing multiple angles of the Tsunami, and doesn't seem to regret it one bit, saying this as a caption:

Injuries are temporary.Moments are forever. pic.twitter.com/pwTjlzEnV0December 1, 2024

This is only speculation on my end, but if Bronson Reed was looking at some lengthy time on the sideline, he probably wouldn't post something like that. After all, his stock is on the rise on the main roster, and WrestleMania season may be a chance for him to cement himself as a main event performer in the brand. Injuries can always kill a wrestler's momentum, this post suggests to me he's not too worried about that happening.

I feel good about Bronson Reed's chances of returning before the Royal Rumble in February, and I'm hoping his big run in the WWE can continue. Early 2024, he missed a chance to perform at the Elimination Chamber in his home country of Australia. Now, I'm predicting Reed has a big year in 2025, so here's hoping those ankles get the rest they deserve.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET until the end of 2024. After that, it will make the switch to Netflix, and I can't wait to see what that new era looks like.