WWE Confirmed Superstars Headlining Saturday Night's Main Event Return To NBC. Here's Why I Think It's The Perfect Match For A Casual Audience

Of all the upcoming WWE events on the horizon, NBC's return of Saturday Night's Main Event is what I'm most looking forward to. While the bulk of the upcoming matches will occur on the 2025 TV schedule, December will deliver the inaugural episode that will give a casual audience a taste of what the WWE has become over the past year. The main event was recently announced, and it features the two superstars I'd deem best suited for not just longtime fans, but also newcomers and those who have been away for a long time.

With rumors of The Rock returning to WrestleMania 41 and Monday Night Raw coming to Netflix, there's a good chance the WWE will get some new audiences checking out the company in 2025. As such, let me tell you why watching Saturday Night's Main Event on Saturday, December 14th, will be a great showcase of what to expect going forward, starting with who will be part of the big night.

(Image credit: WWE)

Cody Rhodes Will Defend His Championship Title Against Kevin Owens

For the second time this year, Cody Rhodes will defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against Kevin Owens. These two tussled previously as friends at Bash In Berlin, and Rhodes ultimately retained his title. Owens has since soured on his ally for siding up with Roman Reigns and others and taken out his aggressions on Randy Orton and other people Rhodes has aligned with in the past.

Rhodes, well past his breaking point, offered the challenge on SmackDown, which was confirmed by the WWE on Monday. Even if the title doesn't change hands, what a huge way to kick off WWE's big broadcast return.

(Image credit: WWE)

Both Superstars And Their Feud Highlight What Is So Great About The Modern WWE

Anyone tuning into Saturday Night's Main Event who isn't a dedicated WWE fan will notice one key thing about this feud that was less of a thing back in the days of Hulk Hogan or even Stone Cold Steve Austin. Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens' rivalry is one in which both wrestlers make valid points. As the face of the WWE, Cody Rhodes is billed as the hero, but I think there will be more than a few people backing Owens and his reasoning for feeling betrayed by a friend.

And while Owens has caught flak for using Stone Cold Steve Austin's stunner finisher, don't expect this to be a match straight out of the Attitude Era. WWE performers have drastically elevated their game in terms of what they're capable of in the ring, not just from a "cool moves" standpoint, but also conditioning and keeping the energy and pacing up.

Kevin Owens and Cody Rhodes are two of the best at busting out a wide variety of moves that will leave you glued to NBC or your Peacock Premium subscription. Hopefully, another match will get added to the card as well, as I'd love everyone to get a taste of what a Premium Live Event in this company looks like in the modern era.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

I'll be ready on Saturday, December 14th at 8:00 p.m. ET to watch the premiere of Saturday Night's Main Event on NBC and Peacock. I can't wait to see how a casual audience reacts to the new look for the WWE and if it'll make for any new fans ahead of a big 2025 for the brand.