WWE Cut Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch And More From SummerSlam, And They Are Taking Their Frustrations Out On Social Media

SummerSlam is nearly here, but there's no denying the vibe feels a bit different than it has in years past. That's thanks in part to a few key omissions of superstars and scratches of matches previously the card, which mean we won't see Rhea Ripley, Becky Lynch, and a handful of other big names on one of the year's biggest shows. Ripley and Lynch are understandably pretty upset about being left out of the fun of the upcoming WWE event, and they're airing out their frustrations on social media.

Women's Heavyweight Champion Rhea Ripley will not compete at SummerSlam, even though it appears she was at one point set for a bout. Ripley was featured on the poster promoting SummerSlam and even previewed a future live makeup session with InStyle to create her look for the big night. Ripley promoted the article and event, perhaps to throw some sass at the WWE for removing her from SummerSlam while keeping the promotional art up:

It's looking like the WWE still plans to have Rhea Ripley take part in the live makeup session ahead of SummerSlam, even if she won't be defending her title against anyone. Ripley kept the reactions rolling with a gif from American Horror Story: Hotel of Sarah Paulson's Hypodermic Sally failing at lipstick, though looking about as fearsome as Ripley does in the ring. Is this a statement or just a joke?

As mentioned, Rhea Ripley isn't the only person potentially mad about not being on the card for SummerSlam. Becky Lynch shared something similar on Instagram, as she had a gallery of photos next to cars that will probably not be used. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer and legend Trish Stratus shared a photo of her and Becky fighting, along with the following caption:

So tired of this shit.

It's entirely possible that Trish Stratus was in character and talking about how she was tired of being attacked by Becky Lynch. At the same time, it does feel like a sneaky way of voicing displeasure for the fact that their match was moved until after SummerSlam when it was originally promoted for the match card. Instead, the two will have their months-long feud seemingly conclude on an episode of Monday Night Raw on August 14th.

The WWE removed and shifted a few key matchups that were already planned or might've been added to SummerSlam and added a previously unannounced battle royal match sponsored by Slim Jim. F4Wonline.com reports it's the start of a major partnership between the WWE and the meat stick brand, which will also be promoting Survivor Series, the Royal Rumble, and WrestleMania 40. The company hailed it as the largest sponsorship deal in WWE history, though a dollar amount was not disclosed.

While sponsorship money is good for the WWE and probably good for the main roster at large, it's understandable if there are hurt feelings by superstars who expected a chance to compete on one of the biggest nights of pro wrestling. This is especially true if you're someone like Rhea Ripley or Becky Lynch, who is usually a mainstay on any major event unless they're out with an injury. Hopefully, SummerSlam will be the last time in a while that either is left out of a big event for a long time.

Those with a Peacock Premium subscription will be able to stream SummerSlam on Saturday, August 5th, beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.