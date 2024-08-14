WWE’s Dominik Mysterio Shares His Wife’s Honest Thoughts On Liv Morgan And Rhea Ripley Romance Angles

Dominik Mysterio has been at the center of one of the WWE's wildest love triangles for the past year. What started with Rhea Ripley's injury spiraled into a full-blown implosion for Judgment Day's core Superstar with his secret relationship with Liv Morgan fully revealed. As all this plays out week to week, viewers may well remember that "Dirty Dom" is a married man outside of WWE kayfabe, and may wonder how his wife Marie Juliette feels about all these romantic angles. Fortunately, we no longer have to wonder as Mysterio shared her reaction to it all.

Logan Paul welcomed Dominik Mysterio to his Impaulsive podcast, where they got into everything from him being booed by the masses to being married while regularly kissing Liv Morgan or being licked by Rhea Ripley on a weekly basis. Professional wrestlers have struggled to maintain their real-life relationships in the past when scripted romances come up, but Mysterio assured that's not an issue when it comes to his wife. In his words:

I do what I do on TV, and last week, what was it, when Rhea [Ripley] licked my face? The first text I got from her was 'There's a tarantula in our garage.' Nothing [about the segment]. She gets the split. She understands the difference from when I'm on TV I'm 'Dirty Dom' and when I come home to her I'm her husband Dominik...She does a good job of separating work and real life and stuff.

The wrestler said his wife wasn't worried at all about Ripley licking his face, and that's presumably due to the security they have in their relationship. Mysterio, who couldn't even escape boos at his wedding to Marie Juliette, has been together with her since they were 14. He's now 27 and looking ahead to a bright future where his presence at upcoming WWE events is only growing.

The romance angles don't bother his wife, and it's boosting Dominik Mysterio's profile as a wrestler outside of the shadow of his father Rey's massive legacy. The WWE tried to make Dom the next Rey for a time, but it didn't work out. Now, far removed from that feud with his father, we're finally seeing him develop into a wrestler who is at the center of the most entertaining faction feud in pro wrestling.

It feels like the first breakout feud for Dominik Mysterio, and one would assume that with him still only being in his late 20s, it'll only push him to bigger things in the future. Who knows? Maybe this time next year, he'll be one of the major title holders in the WWE. I'd love to see it, though he better work a bit harder on his wrestling because he hasn't won a lot of matches as of late.

We can only wait and see what's in the cards, and continue to watch Dominik Mysterio's story unfold on Monday Night Raw on USA Network on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. I'm ready to see this match against Dom and Liv and Damien Priest and Rhea Ripley, though I have no idea if Mysterio has what it takes to take on his former allies.