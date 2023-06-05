WWE Legend Stan Lane Speaks Out After Lauren Boebert Paternity Allegations Finally Laid To Rest

Former wrestler, WWE commentator, and tag-team legend Stan Lane has spoken out following the end of a decades-long paternity dispute that tied him to Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and her mother. After a second paternity test proved beyond a shadow of a doubt that he is not the father of the politician, Lane seems to be as thankful as anyone that this reportedly stressful saga for him and his family has concluded.

Lauren Boebert's mother, Shawn Roberts Bentz, had a brief relationship with Stan Lane in the 80s when he was working for Championship Wrestling. The matter was originally settled not long after Boebert's birth with a court-ordered paternity test. Decades later, however, Bentz requested further investigation into the matter after she learned the phlebotomist tied to their case was known to have swapped paternity results in another case. The phlebotomist was dead by the time Bentz made the discovery, but the news once more gave more weight to speculation that Lane or someone potentially paid the same phlebotomist to change the results of this paternity case.

The Daily Beast reported that both Stan Lane and Lauren Boebert agreed to a second paternity test, and further agreed to accept the results that Lane was not her father. Following the conclusion of the result, Lane talked about the toll the process took on his family:

This situation and the numerous false claims made against me over the years has been stressful for me and my family. I feel my otherwise good reputation has been tarnished considerably. I and other close members of my inner circle have been dragged into this as well...The results came back on May 11, 2023. They were conclusive that I had a 0.0% chance of being the biological father. Once we both reviewed the results, Lauren and I agreed that this matter is settled, and I accepted Lauren’s apology on behalf of herself and her mother.

Lauren Boebert confirmed Stan Lane's statement and stressed that while the rumor persisted about him being her biological father, she never publicly stated it. Boebert added that Lane has been "wrongfully attacked" and didn't deserve what he endured throughout the time this has been in the spotlight.

Stan Lane got his start in wrestling after being trained by Ric Flair, who had numerous great moments in wrestling. Lane would work with many other notable wrestling legends like Jerry Lawler, Randy Savage, and the latter's brother Lanny Poffo, who died earlier this year. Lane would later team up with wrestling manager Jim Cornette, which would lead to a lot of opportunities with other wrestling organizations.

Stan Lane's wrestling career is known primarily through his work in tag teams, such as being one-half of the Midnight Express alongside the late "Beautiful" Bobby Eaton. Lane would later go on to work as a color commentator alongside Vince McMahon for WWF Superstars and host WWF Wrestling Challenge. Though a legend in his own right, Lane is not a WWE Hall Of Famer, and it would be a surprise to see him at upcoming WWE events, given his retirement in 2008.

Those looking to catch some of Stan Lane's matches can find a few with a Peacock Premium subscription. It's certainly worth a watch for more modern fans who want to see a classic example of what the company looked like at the height of the 80s and how much it's changed now.