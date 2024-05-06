The WWE Reportedly Parted Ways With Jerry Lawler, And I'm Stunned By The Decision

The WWE has slowly been culling talent throughout 2024 and, allegedly, yet another one of the brand's biggest names has been dropped. It's reported that the company quietly opted out of renewing Jerry Lawler's broadcasting contract, and the decision is shocking to this fan. In short, don't expect to see him on upcoming WWE shows after decades of having some TV presence within the company.

Reports from PWInsider allege that while WWE dropped Jerry Lawler's broadcasting contract, he still has a Legends agreement in place. Based on what we know about those deals, Lawler will reportedly still receive a cut when his image and likeness are used. Still, this move would end an era between "The King'"and the wrestling company that has spanned decades, and one has to wonder why.

Jerry Lawler Had A Stroke In 2023

While there's no reported reason for why WWE allegedly declined to renew the broadcaster's contract, one could mention his health. Many WWE superstars like Ric Flair and Matt Hardy reached out in February 2023 when he suffered a medical emergency, which was later revealed to be a stroke. Months later, the WWE welcomed Lawler out to greet his hometown Memphis crowd in a brief segment in which the legendary broadcaster did not speak. He also had a segment air during an NXT episode in November, which can be heard below:

It was a solid segment, though it didn't exude the type of energy Jerry Lawler is usually known for in his WWE commentary. The legend did indicate during a signing with East Coast Autograph Auctions that his health is improving, though we cannot say for sure whether he's fully on the mend. Considering the WWE has not announced anything officially, this could be a case where Lawler is not contracted at the moment. Still, he could theoretically be signed again later should he improve enough to jump back on commentary for pre-shows or to fill in for commentators as he did for Corey Graves back in 2022.

Why I'm Stunned WWE Didn't Renew Jerry Lawler's Broadcasting Contract

If this is the end of Jerry Lawler broadcasting for WWE, it's a quiet finale for one of the most iconic voices of the company. Anyone who has revisited some of his most iconic calls with a Peacock Premium subscription in 2024 can attest that not every performance has aged well in terms of content. At the same time, Lawler nearly died while calling commentary for the brand, and one would think he'd get a better send-off than the one he was reportedly given.

Jerry Lawler's reported release might be seen as one of the more critical decisions of the WWE era, as the company continues to shed relationships with talent that were otherwise seen as vital during the Vince McMahon era. Beyond McMahon himself, another to be let go was Kevin Dunn -- who was largely responsible for the on-camera look of the company -- as he tendered his resignation at the end of 2023. With a big name like Lawler potentially only on board with a Legends contract, I'll be eager to see how other talent negotiations with other big names carry out as the year continues.

Monday Night Raw airs on USA on Mondays at 8:00 p.m. ET. Tune in to see the aftermath of WWE Backlash as well as what will be the start of the big King and Queen of the Ring tournaments. We'll also see if any official news on Jerry Lawler's WWE status arrives in the coming days.