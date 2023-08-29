WWE's Raw Featured Surprise Off-Air Return From Jerry 'The King' Lawler Following Stroke, And The Hometown Crowd Went Nutso

It's been hard for the wrestling world following the passing of hardcore legend Terry Funk and the unexpected death of Bray Wyatt. With that said, the WWE had a bright moment on Monday Night Raw worth celebrating, though viewers at home didn't get a chance to see it. Former wrestler and commentator Jerry "The King" Lawler made an off-air return following a stroke earlier this year, and the crowd went absolutely nutso.

Jerry Lawler would get a loud pop in just about any arena in the United States, but I don't think any pro wrestling crowd would be able to deliver an ovation like the people of his hometown of Memphis, Tennessee. Check out this video and the response Lawler received after stepping out during a commercial break alongside Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens:

That's quite a response, but considering how beloved Jerry Lawler is, it's no surprise. It's good to see the WWE Hall of Famer on the mend after a stroke in February of this year. Lawler underwent surgery and had paralysis on the left side of his body, but according to reports at the time, he was expected to make a full recovery.

The stroke occurred just months after the superstar celebrated the 10-year anniversary of surviving a heart attack during Monday Night Raw. Though his stroke didn't occur during a WWE event, it still had to feel great for Lawler to stand in front of an arena after once again overcoming a medical ailment. No disrespect to the late, great Jerry Springer, but this is the epitome of all "Jerry" chants.

Raw marks the first time Jerry Lawler has appeared in person in the WWE since his medical incident, but not the first time we've seen him. Lawler sent along a video message in honor of Andy Kaufman's Hall of Fame induction in March, but could not attend the ceremony in person while still recovering from his stroke. It's good to finally see him doing well enough to come back out in front of a crowd and get that kind of response.

Jerry Lawler has served as a member of the WWE's pre-show commentary team in recent years, but there's no word at this time as to when he might return to the table, or if he'll still need more time to recover. The fact that Lawler did not address or speak to the crowd and deferred to Sami Zayn might indicate that he's not ready for that type of mic work yet, which is obviously fine. This past year has certainly shown that WWE superstars, active or not, should be prioritizing their health above anything else.

If and when the commentator is able to return, no doubt the WWE will want to find a slot to use his services. Though it's been a while since he's done full-time commentating duties for Monday Night Raw, he has filled in when the company was in a pinch and needed someone for an event. I know I'd be up for seeing him again, especially with the frequent reminders that our time with our favorite wrestlers may be limited.

Jerry Lawler could be present for one or more upcoming WWE event in the future, but even if not, audiences can already watch some of his greatest matches right now with a Peacock Premium subscription. Here's wishing the best for Lawler after his big ovation, and that fans will get another chance to see him again soon.