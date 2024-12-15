WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Had An Ending Not Shown On TV, And It Has Me Wondering If A Major Superstar Is Returning To The Ring

WWE hosted its first Saturday Night's Main Event in decades, which set the tone for what fans can expect from its future on the 2025 TV schedule going forward. Viewers were given an idea of what future upcoming WWE events with the same format would look like, though they didn't get to see everything if they were at home watching on NBC or Peacock. There was a special ending for the live audience in attendance, and I wonder if a former superstar is making their way back to the ring.

CinemaBlend's predictions for Saturday Night's Main Event were perfect, but even we didn't predict what was coming at the show's end. For those that haven't seen it yet, here's what went down, and why I'm wondering if it means we might see a Superstar we thought would never return to the ring again.

Kevin Owens Hit Cody Rhodes With A Pildriver, Leading To A Confrontation With Triple H

Cody Rhodes retained his title, but he couldn't celebrate for long after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air. Before he could properly address the Long Island crowd and thank them for coming out, the Undisputed WWE Champion was blindsided by Kevin Owens and on the receiving end of a piledriver. Take a look:

Shortly after Saturday Night's Main Event went off the air, Kevin Owens viciously attacked Cody Rhodes. #SNME pic.twitter.com/Q201k33z2PDecember 15, 2024

It's not surprising that Kevin Owens would be a sore loser and take a cheap shot like that. What is surprising, however, is that when KO reached the the edge of the ramp, he was met by CEO and former WWE champion Triple H. Watch the two have a war of words just before Owens exits, and then shoving match that goes down:

Upon leaving gorilla, Triple H got into a confrontation with Kevin Owens. #SNME pic.twitter.com/potNPaUhW8December 15, 2024

As someone who has covered pro wrestling for many years now, I couldn't help but latch onto this moment. Why is Triple H out there getting into it with Kevin Owens? Is this a hint that The Game may legitimately be considering an in-ring return, so that he can take out one of the big trouble makers of the WWE?

Is Triple H Planning To Return To The Ring?

Paul "Triple H" Levesque hasn't wrestled in the WWE since having a "cardiac event" that required surgery. While there seemed like a period where he'd step away from pro wrestling entirely, the wrestler ultimately returned to his corporate duties and took creative control of the company following Vince McMahon's removal. The heart attack prevented him from having an official retirement match as an in-ring sendoff, and I have to wonder if he's setting one up with Kevin Owens at WrestleMania.

I think this might be the case mainly because Owens has a proven track record as a veteran performer in the WWE, and we previously saw him have an impromptu retirement match with Stone Cold Steve Austin back at WrestleMania 38. It's in the wrestler's character to call out retired superstars and try to shame them. Could Triple H be next?

I'm suspicious that he might be, especially since Triple H hasn't been in the mix in on-camera altercations like this in a while. Usually, it would be WWE General Managers Nick Aldis or Adam Pearce rushing out to play the bit of telling off the heel and Triple H staying behind the curtain unless there's a big announcement to make. I'm not 100% saying these two will have a match at WrestleMania 41, but I think it's worth keeping an eye on.

Those who missed Saturday Night's Main Event can watch it on Peacock. I'm very excited for additional episodes of the show in 2025, and hoping any casual wrestling fans who tuned in were just as thrilled as I was to watch.