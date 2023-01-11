WWE Star Ricochet Got Engaged To Ring Announcer Samantha Irvin, And There’s Pics Of The Ring And The Proposal

Throughout the history of professional wrestling, there have been multiple examples of wrestlers and other on-screen talent finding love inside the squared circle. Stephanie McMahon and Triple H got married after first “falling in love” as part of an Attitude Era storyline . Backstage interviewer JoJo and the enigmatic Bray Wyatt did the same years later. Even Charlotte Flair met and married current AEW wrestler Andrade El Idolo while the latter was still with WWE. And now it looks like WWE superstar Ricochet is continuing that tradition after proposing to girlfriend, and ring announcer, Samantha Irvin.

On January 10, 2023, when the wrestling world was attempting to make sense of Vince McMahon’s WWE return and rumors surrounding a potential sale to Saudi Arabia , the former Intercontinental Champion cemented his love for Irvin when he got down on one knee and popped the question. Following the proposal, Ricochet and his new fiancé made a shared post on Instagram that included several pictures capturing the moment.

What timing. Take a look at the happy couple (and that hardware)!

The former New Japan Pro Wrestling, Chikara, and Lucha Underground (he wrestled as the masked Prince Puma in the latter promotion) star shared a thoughtful and eloquent caption alongside the photos that appeared to be captured at the Luxor Casino and Hotel in Las Vegas, saying:

When you find that one person. The one person that when you close your eyes you could never visualize life without them… you keep them close to your heart. Now we are closer than ever. @samanthairvinwwe I love you so much.

The couple, who went public with their relationship in a November 2021 Instagram post, have spent the past 14 months sharing adorable pictures of themselves enjoying each other’s company at places like the Grand Canyon and in front of the WrestleMania logo, so sharing their big news over social media isn’t all that unexpected.

There hasn’t been any word on when or how the recently engaged couple plans to tie the knot, but chances are it won’t happen until sometime after the two-night WrestleMania 39 set to take place in Los Angeles in early April. And actually, getting married after the “Showcase of the Immortals” makes perfect sense for the pair, as WWE’s schedule and storylines slow down a good bit around then.

But they will have plenty of ways to keep busy between now and then, especially with Ricochet being one of the first WWE superstars to earn a spot in the Men’s Royal Rumble match , the winner of which gets a title match of their choosing at WrestleMania. That combined with the upcoming Elimination Chamber event in February and the slew of live events on the “Road to WrestleMania” won’t leave the couple with much free time the next few months.