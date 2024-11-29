7 Alternative Christmas Movies That Grinch’s Can Stream With Peacock’s $1.99 A Month Black Friday Deal

Thanksgiving is almost upon us, and that can mean only one thing…whopping Black Friday deals. And it’s not just gadgets and gizmos you can save big on, there’s tons of Black Friday streaming deals too, including Peacock, who are offering a gift that keeps on giving with 75% off both its monthly and annual Premium plan.

And, no sooner is Thanksgiving in the rearview than Christmas crashes down the chimney. But what if you’re a bit of a Scrooge still looking for a little seasonal viewing? We have just the answer, with our list of the best alternative Christmas films Peacock has to offer, I'm giving you the perfect starting point for what to stream when making the most of this year's Black Friday Peacock deals.

Better Watch Out

(Image credit: Peacock)

One of those films where it’s better to go in knowing as little about as possible, we’ll refrain from any spoilers here. All you need to know is that Better Watch Out follows Ashley (Olivia DeJonge), a suburban babysitter who finds herself having to defend young Luke (Levi Miller) from a home invasion at Christmastime. Of course there’s a twist, but all we’ll say is that you’ll never watch Home Alone the same way again. With outstanding performances and gruesome kills, Better Watch Out is a smart, funny and deliciously dark festive treat.

Black Christmas

(Image credit: Peacock)

Often considered the ‘original slasher’, Bob Clark’s (the guy that also gifted us A Christmas Story) creepy and claustrophobic holiday horror went on to influence a generation of filmmakers. Slasher fans will enjoy ticking off the tropes – a group of teen girls, the killer’s POV, inventively murderous use of day to day objects. But where Black Christmas shines is in its sheer unnerving atmosphere, from the terrifying and persistent phone calls to the plastic wrapped body in the attic. As the sorority sisters that stayed behind over Christmas are picked off one by one by a hidden killer, if, as the tagline said, your skin doesn’t crawl…it’s on too tight.

Chucky Yule Log

(Image credit: Peacock)

This one may be a bit of a cheat, but it’s enough to put even the Bah Humbug-iest of hearts in the festive spirit. Spend an hour with Chucky as he sits by a roaring log fire drinking hot cocoa. Accompanied by Christmas tunes, Chucky Yule Log will have you feeling cosy and ready for the season in no time. Worried nothing but twinkling lights and festive cheer is a bit too nice? Worry not, because Chucky brings the naughty with clips of his bloodiest and gnarliest kills sprinkled throughout. You can spend more time with “your friend ‘til the end” with all three seasons of the Chucky TV show also streaming on Peacock.

Deathcember

(Image credit: Peacock)

Structured as a cinematic advent calendar, Deathcember brings together 24 short holiday-themed horror films from directors from across the world. As always with anthology flicks, it’s a mixed bag, but the segments that shine are worth the 145 minute runtime. Look out for All Sales Fatal, the Barbra Crampton starring A Christmas Miracle and stop-motion holiday special throwback Crappy Christmas in particular and there’s even a short from Cannibal Holocaust director Ruggero Deodato. With a diverse range of shorts covering everything from murderous Santas, killer deer, cannibals and ghosts in the form of westerns, silent films, sci-fi and more, it’d be a real Grinch that couldn’t find at least a handful of films to enjoy in this Christmas collection.

Fatman

(Image credit: Peacock)

After starring in one of the earliest alternative Christmas movies, Lethal Weapon, Mel Gibson returns to festive fare with Fatman. With fewer and fewer kids making the ‘nice’ list, Chris Cringle’s business is in trouble. And when a sadistic and spoiled rich kid finds nothing but coal in their stocking, things go from bad to worse for the unorthodox Santa as a hitman (Walton Goggins) is sent his way, out for revenge. Somewhat of a slow burn, when the carnage finally does begin in Fatman, it’s epic, 80s action movie type stuff with Gibson’s grizzled performance a perfect alternate take on Mr Claus.

Die Hard

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

No alternative Christmas movie list would be complete without the most iconic of them all, and the first (and best) of John McClane’s adventures is an absolute Christmas classic. Put the debate about whether it is or isn’t a festive flick to bed (it is) and enjoy Bruce Willis at his wisecracking best as the NYPD cop trying to save his wife Holly (Bonnie Bedelia), beat the bad guys and get the family back together in time for Christmas using nothing but his wits and his Beretta. Alan Rickman is outstanding as the dastardly Hans Gruber and John McTiernan’s direction is pure 80s adrenaline. Yippee Ki-Yay.

Mixed Nuts

(Image credit: Peacock)

This underrated Steve Martin comedy follows the workers of a crisis hotline in Venice Beach on Christmas Eve as they deal with the threat of eviction, a serial strangler on the loose and a twisted love triangle. Throughout the night, they cross paths with penniless parents to be, a depressed drag artist, a wacky song-writer and more, just trying to make it to Christmas morning. Martin swings effortlessly between the deadpan and the madcap, and a supporting cast of diverse characters keep the film ticking along nicely. Mixed Nuts was Nora Ephron’s follow up to Sleepless in Seattle, and while by no means a classic on that level, is still a must watch for those who prefer the darker side of the holidays.

