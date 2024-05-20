DirecTV Just Unveiled Its Biggest Discount Ever, But Subscribers Will Need To Act Fast

In recent years, a number of notable cable providers have attempted to adapt to the ways in which the general public consumes content on TV. One could definitely say that that’s what played into the formation of DirecTV Stream, which was originally founded in 2016 under the name DirecTV Now. While the company has managed to entice subscribers to grab packages under this imprint, it’s always looking for new customers. Now, the cable corporation is providing its biggest discount ever, but those who are interested are going to need to act fast to grab what looks like one of the best streaming deals of May .

What’s The DirecTV Stream Deal That’s Being Offered?

For those who are unaware, today – Monday, May 20 – is National Streaming Day. That means that some of the biggest players in the business are looking to offer sweet deals to prospective customers. DirecTV is definitely going all out as it’s offering Stream’s “Entertainment” package – the lowest tier subscription – for $49.99 during the first three months after sign-up. This is quite a steal, as the package – which offers over 90 channels is – normally priced at $79.99.

The four other bundles under the brand have been discounted significantly as well. The “Choice” tier (which offers 125+ channels) has been reduced from $108.99 to $69.99, and the “Ultimate” package (which has more than 160 channels) is going for $89.99 as opposed to the usual $119.99. “Premier” is also on sale for $134.99 from $164.99, while “Optimo Mas” (the Spanish language option) is running for $49.99 instead of $79.99. Vikash Sharma, the general manager of the brand, released this statement on the temporary price slashes:

There’s no better way for DIRECTV STREAM to celebrate National Streaming Day than to reward streamers from coast-to-coast with the lowest-ever price for DIRECTV STREAM. We celebrate streamers everywhere and make it our mission to bring them the best of live sports, local news, and thousands of movies and TV shows on DIRECTV STREAM.

As mentioned, though, anyone who wants to get in on these sweet deals is going to have to act quickly. These deals end tomorrow, Tuesday, May 21. This may seem hasty but other companies have taken similar approaches. For instance, Black Friday 2022 saw Paramount+ go for 50% off and, in 2023, Peacock was offered for $29.99 for a full year. More recently, Max’s annual plans were slashed by 45%. All in all, when it comes to this National Streaming Day deal, interested parties don’t have time to waste.

DirecTV Stream is available for $49.99: In celebration of National Streaming Day, DirecTV Stream's various bundles are being offered at a $30 or more discount. These price reductions will remain in effect for the first three months after sign up is initiated. The various tiers feature channels like ESPN, CNN, Disney Channel, HBO and more. These specials are set to end on May 21, 2024.

What Exactly Is DirecTV Stream?

In recent years, this cable provider has experienced a few challenges amid the rise of some of the best streaming services on the market. That’s in addition to some situations that aren’t directly related, including NFL Sunday Ticket outages . The DirecTV Stream service offers a set number of channels for customers who are looking to move away from traditional cable and stream only what they’d like. So, for instance, the “Entertainment” bundle includes offerings like CNN and ESPN, while “Choice” includes those channels as well as MeTV and MLB Network.

People also have the option to add on channels to specific tiers. As a whole, what these options essentially do is give people the opportunity to customize their viewing experiences. Ultimately, they should be left with a line of content that is specifically tailored to their interests. And, what’s more, Stream utilizes cable boxes that come courtesy of Android TV, and there are, of course, DVR capabilities available as well.

There’s certainly a lot to appreciate with DirecTV Stream, and the massive discount currently being offered may just give you pause. So, if you’re in the market for such deals, be sure to get hooked up now before time runs out!