Return to Westeros And Stream House Of The Dragon For Nothing With Max Free Trial Returning For A Limited Time

It's time to dance with dragons as House of the Dragon returns this month for its second season. To celebrate, Max has resurrected one incredible HBO Max deal that many legacy subscribers have long been hoping for the return of since the service first launched back in 2020.

Enter the House of the Dragon and benefit from a Max free trial period for a limited time, allowing new customers to experience a whole week of a Max subscription before dropping a single dollar.

Available to only new customers, the offer isn't around for long, coming to a close before we bid farewell to June.

And it's not just new episodes of House of the Dragon you'll be able to stream. Max has a wealth of incredible TV shows and movies, bloated out more so thanks to the Warner Discovery merger that saw Discovery+'s wealth of reality TV programming also landing on the platform.

From Dune to Sex and the City sequel And Just Like That and zombie apocalyptic The Last of Us now is the time to give Max a spin if you haven't already. Find all the details on the return of the Max free trial below.

Max Free Trial Deal - Limited Time Only

Max: New Customers Get 7-Day Free Trial

To celebrate the second season of House of the Dragon starting on June 16, Max has brought back its long ago axed HBO Max free trial. Available for a limited time, new customers can enjoy the service for a whole week and sample its roster of content, including boxsets, movies, and Discovery's reality TV. Expires June 23

What Can You Watch With Your Max Free Trial?

The HBO Max free trial makes its return to coincide with the second season of House of the Dragon on June 16. Sticking around until June 23, you can sign up to Max right now if you're a new customer and also watch a ton of other pre-existing and new content like Hacks Season 3 and The Last of Us's critically acclaimed first season.

Don't forget it's got a boatload of movies too from Warner Brothers, including both Dune movies, The Iron Claw starring Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, and Harris Dickinson. You'll also find Timothée Chalamet's Wonka.

With the merger with Discovery finally coming to fruition last year, you'll also find their back catalog of reality, fixer upper TV shows.