I Want Taylor Swift's Red Lip Classic This Christmas, And You Can Gift It To Fellow Swifties Too Now It's Back In Stock

It's been a long time coming, but... Taylor Swift's iconic go-to red lip is back in stock, and I feel it's only right its under the Christmas tree of every self-confessed Swiftie. After witnessing the Eras Tour first hand and seeing the lasting power of the Pat McGrath product across Taylor's 3.5 hour setlist, it's also fair to say it's the perfect shade for the holiday season, too.

Search for Pat McGrath's LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Lipstick in the shade Elson 4 began to rise in 2022 when Dame Pat McGrath revealed all on the set of the Bejeweled music video – and subsequently became perpetually out of stock. Now, however, you can currently buy the exact shade Taylor Swift wears for $34 direct through the Pat McGrath website.

Pat McGrath LiquiLUST Legendary Wear Lipstick in Elson 4: $34 At Pat McGrath LABS

After two years of being near impossible to track down, Pat McGrath's LiquiLUST lipstick is back in the shade Elson 4, worn night after night at Taylor Swift's Eras Tour. If you want a "red lip, classic" just like Taylor Swift now is the time to buy before it disappears again. The shade has already gone back out of stock on Sephora, proving this shade truly never goes out of Style.

Interest in the make-up Taylor Swift wears has continued to peak in Google Trends as her Eras Tour has swept the globe, proving the incredible staying power and vibrance of both the "Vivid Blue Red" shade (as it's described on the Pat McGrath website) and her eyeliner drawn on "sharp enough to kill a man" – also by the same brand.

Seeming to stand out no matter where you sat in the many stadiums she played, I couldn't help but admire her make-up when I attended the tour, and I definitely want to try out both her trademark red lip, and Pat McGrath's Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Xtreme Black!

Pat McGrath Perma Precision Liquid Eyeliner in Extreme Black: $36 at Pat McGrath LABS

Alongside her red lip, Taylor Swift is rarely seen without a sharp cat eye. Pat McGrath once again comes to the rescue and is the product she reportedly uses, in the Xtreme Black shade, of course. The product promises an "ultra-rich black", with 12 hour wear and is said to be both waterproof and smudge-proof, as proven by the fact it never appeared to shift during Taylor Swift's 149 stops on the Eras Tour.

Don't be left feeling like you Would've, Could've, Should've. Get these products in your basket before they sell out again.